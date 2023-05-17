June Doyle’s Newly Released "Conversations Over Dessert" is a Message of Encouragement and Compassion
“Conversations Over Dessert,” from Christian Faith Publishing author June Doyle, is a thoughtful resource for personal reflection and development as readers take time to process and pray through each uplifting message.
New York, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Conversations Over Dessert”: a potent reminder of the inherent strength we all can find. “Conversations Over Dessert” is the creation of published author June Doyle, a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who seeks to offer support and positivity to all.
Doyle shares, “Sometimes, you have no idea what you were doing, but through it all, you still showed up and carried on knowing that life experiences were meant to teach lifelong lessons and not to entertain you. Sure, you were not equipped, but hey, you built a bridge and got over it.
“You courageously didn’t allow anyone’s perception of you to define you. Instead, you embraced the opportunities and built a bridge and got over it.
“Conversations over Dessert was written with you in mind. Sure, you can build a bridge and get over whatever you believe is holding you back.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Doyle’s new book will challenge readers to a new level of self-awareness as they reflect on the impactful messages found within each spiritually charged chapter.
Consumers can purchase “Conversations Over Dessert” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conversations Over Dessert,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
