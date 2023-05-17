Dixon Hayes’s Newly Released "Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs" is a Compelling Blend of Fantasy and Knowledge from Religious Texts
“Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dixon Hayes, is an exciting fiction that brings readers a face-to-face battle of good versus evil as the beginnings of spiritual warfare are discovered.
New York, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs”: a potent tale of twists of fate and challenges to God’s plan. “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs” is the creation of published author Dixon Hayes.
Hayes shares, “Standing in the revered Saint Michael’s Golden Domed Monastery and Cathedral in modern-day Kyiv, Michael the Archangel, general of the holy angelic army, divvies out orders to his fellow angelic commanders as the city and country prepare for the invasion of Russian forces. As they dispatch with their tasks, the great angel reminisces about how it all began.
“In the beginning, war was unknown—until Michael expelled from the heavenly realm his twin brother, Lucifer, and thwarted the great rebellion. In the wake of such defeat, the enemy of the Trinity turned his vitriol toward the ones made most in the Creator’s image, the human race. From the casting of Adam and Eve from the Garden to the Great Flood to the trials and tribulations of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph, the germination and evolution of spiritual warfare is witnessed.
“Archangel Michael follows the will and orders of the Most High as angel swords and demon spears clash in the battle for human destiny. He and his fellow archangels contend with Satan and his demonic princes as the chapters of Genesis unfold.
“Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs is an interpretation of the interactions and interventions of both good and evil forces from the day prior to the biblical account of the creation of man to the death of the last patriarch, Joseph. The voices and viewpoints, while leaning heavily on history as recorded by the scribes of the book of Genesis, are the creative account of spiritual entities, the masters they serve, and the humans caught in between, blending fantasy with religious texts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixon Hayes’s new book will captivate readers through its vibrant storytelling and exciting action.
Consumers can purchase “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hayes shares, “Standing in the revered Saint Michael’s Golden Domed Monastery and Cathedral in modern-day Kyiv, Michael the Archangel, general of the holy angelic army, divvies out orders to his fellow angelic commanders as the city and country prepare for the invasion of Russian forces. As they dispatch with their tasks, the great angel reminisces about how it all began.
“In the beginning, war was unknown—until Michael expelled from the heavenly realm his twin brother, Lucifer, and thwarted the great rebellion. In the wake of such defeat, the enemy of the Trinity turned his vitriol toward the ones made most in the Creator’s image, the human race. From the casting of Adam and Eve from the Garden to the Great Flood to the trials and tribulations of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph, the germination and evolution of spiritual warfare is witnessed.
“Archangel Michael follows the will and orders of the Most High as angel swords and demon spears clash in the battle for human destiny. He and his fellow archangels contend with Satan and his demonic princes as the chapters of Genesis unfold.
“Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs is an interpretation of the interactions and interventions of both good and evil forces from the day prior to the biblical account of the creation of man to the death of the last patriarch, Joseph. The voices and viewpoints, while leaning heavily on history as recorded by the scribes of the book of Genesis, are the creative account of spiritual entities, the masters they serve, and the humans caught in between, blending fantasy with religious texts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixon Hayes’s new book will captivate readers through its vibrant storytelling and exciting action.
Consumers can purchase “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angel Chronicles: Patriarchs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories