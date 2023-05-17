Mark Labriola’s Newly Released "The Little Pine Tree" is an Emotionally Gripping Story That Brings a Unique Perspective to the Greatest Gift Mankind Ever Received
“The Little Pine Tree,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Labriola, is an engaging tale of a special tree that finds his dream of blessing mankind doesn’t go quite as hoped for.
Bradenton, FL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Pine Tree”: a compelling resource for aiding young readers in learning about Jesus’s sacrifice. “The Little Pine Tree” is the creation of published author Mark Labriola, who currently lives just off Anna Maria Island, Florida, with his wife, Jan, and their bulldog, Brick.
Labriola shares, “The little pine tree is very sad, having to grow up far away from all the other trees in the forest. His only wish is to have a purpose and be a blessing to mankind like all the other trees. So when a group of soldiers come and cut him down, he’s thrilled.
“But when the little pine tree is used for a terrible job, he doesn’t know what he’ll do next. How can he be a blessing as he had hoped for anymore? Find out how he overcomes even the most tragic of situations in The Little Pine Tree.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Labriola’s new book brings readers of any age a thoughtful story of a chosen tree.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Pine Tree” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Pine Tree,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
