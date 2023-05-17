Mark Alan Stewart’s Newly Released "You Are Dirt" is a Fun and Informative Science Adventure for Young Readers
“You Are Dirt,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Alan Stewart, is a helpful narrative that examines the interconnectedness of all life on earth and the earth itself.
Longview, WA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “You Are Dirt”: a delightful opportunity to help upcoming generations understand the balance and connection within creation. “You Are Dirt” is the creation of published author Mark Alan Stewart.
Stewart shares, “You Are Dirt gives a simple scientific explanation and understanding of how dirt is transformed into everything you know and use in the world. In doing so, this book explains the spiritual connection between humankind and the Earth. In turn, divulging understanding to the commonly known biblical reference and underlying premises of Adam and Eve being created from mounds of dirt. In the end clarifying that we are indeed, all one.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Alan Stewart’s new book will encourage critical thinking and an eagerness to learn about the world around us.
Consumers can purchase “You Are Dirt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You Are Dirt,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
