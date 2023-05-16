Michael Walsh’s New Book, "Copper Capers," is an Unrestricted and Sincere Look Into the Curious and Sometimes Kooky Everyday Dealings of a Police Officer
Recent release “Copper Capers,” from Page Publishing author Michael Walsh, is an amusing and compelling collection of real-life stories told by a retired Northeast Ohio police officer.
Youngstown, OH, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Walsh, a husband, father, grandfather, and retired police officer, has completed his new book, “Copper Capers”: a delightful compilation of short humorous stories as told by a retired police officer.
Walsh writes, “This book was meant to invoke a chuckle from those who can relate to some of the stories. But it also provides a look behind the curtain of how police sustain their sanity under immense pressure.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Walsh’s tale shows readers all the absurd and peculiar things that happen to a police officer. Walsh is a retired police officer who spent 31 years on a force in Northeast Ohio. This book is a collection of funny and odd stories that he has collected over the years. All those experiences and arrests come together to form this quirky book.
Walsh’s book is an honest and real account of all the crazy things that happen as a police officer. His writing adds humor and lightheartedness to an otherwise intense job. Each short story is a true incident that occurred by people being pursued and caught by police. Readers will get unfettered access to all the crazy things that happen behind the scenes.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Copper Capers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
