Author Linda Sabettini’s New Book, "Cloud Castle," is a Delightful Children’s Story That Follows a Dashing Prince Looks for a Princess in a Castle in the Clouds
Recent release “Cloud Castle,” from Page Publishing author Linda Sabettini, introduces Prince Hoshea, who notices a cloud with what looks like a castle on top, and his journey to meet the princess in the castle.
Springfield, MA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Sabettini, who grew up in Springfield, Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “Cloud Castle”: an imaginative children’s story that follows Prince Hoshea as he notices a beautiful princess looking out one of the windows in the castle on top of the cloud. He wants to meet this princess, but there’s a problem: how would he get there? How could he reach that cloud castle so high in the sky?
Author Linda Sabettini grew up as the youngest of three daughters in an Italian American home. With her Italian grandparents living next door, she observed pasta making, gardening, and fall winemaking. During the first four years of school, she attended a local school, later switching to an Italian school in the South End. She used to spend her fun time playing with neighborhood friends. At times, when alone, she used to like to lie on the grass, looking up at the sky. She watched as each cloud would change shape as it drifted by. She is now a wife, mother, and grandmother, and “Cloud Castle” celebrates the reawakening of a dusty imagination long out of use. She hopes “Cloud Castle” will also stimulate the imagination of the reader.
Sabettini writes, “'You’ll start by gathering wispy clouds.' She began. 'The first one you’ll have to jump up to reach, but the others will follow. After you pull the wispy clouds to the ground, you’ll need to braid them into a cloud-rope. When the rope is completed, throw it up into the sky. It’s made of cloud, so it will go up and stay up. You will then be able to climb the cloud-rope right up to the castle.'”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Sabettini’s creative tale invites readers to discover how Prince Hoshea’s plan to help an old woman leads to his gaining the secret to the mystery of reaching “Cloud Castle.”
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase “Cloud Castle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
