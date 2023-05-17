Kendrick Sims’s New Book, "Lazar & Jingles with Bunson in The Ashes Fall," is the Seventh Book in a Series & is the Mind-Expanding Adventure Readers Have Come to Expect
Recent release “Lazar & Jingles with Bunson in The Ashes Fall," from Page Publishing author Kendrick Sims, follows Lazar and Jingles who have had many adventures over the last few years in time and space, as well as outside of time and space.
Waterford, MI, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kendrick Sims, who resides in a little township of Michigan with Lazar, Jingles, and the rest of their friends, has completed his new book, “Lazar & Jingles with Bunson in The Ashes Fall": a riveting tale that transports readers through time from October 30, 2018; to March 25, 2019; and to October 31, 1961.
Sims writes, “A broken mirror and shattered dreams. Reflected pieces. Collect the screams.
“Mended glass but time is lost. One look back as worlds are crossed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kendrick Sims’s eloquent tale is a journey through many circumstances, interactions, locations, and times. The reader will feel like they are along for the ride of a lifetime.
Kendrick Sims produces Lazar and Jingles, who inspired his series of books, for Waterford Public Access, TV 10, a television program that’s been in production since June 2014. Lazar and Jingles continue to entertain their fellow residents of Waterford every week with live-action puppet shows on cable television. Of course their lifetime friend Kendrick has a helping hand every once in a while.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting book can purchase “Lazar & Jingles with Bunson in The Ashes Fall" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
