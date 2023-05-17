Author Robert Harrell’s New Book, “RIP: In the Beginning (Rest of the Story),” Follows One Man's Investigation to Solve a Devastating Crime That Took Everything from Him
Recent release “RIP: In the Beginning (Rest of the Story),” from Page Publishing author Robert Harrell, is a fascinating thriller that continues the journey of one man whose world is destroyed after learning he has lost the love of his life and his children. Desperate to find out the truth, Rip B. Johnson composes a team to get to the bottom of the ongoing conspiracy against him and his family.
Massillon, OH, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Harrell, who started in law enforcement at the young age of fifteen, has completed his new book, “RIP: In the Beginning (Rest of the Story)”: a gripping adventure that follows one man’s quest to find out what truly happened after he discovers a coverup and conspiracy is at work the house fire he was told took the lives of his wife and children.
A veteran of the military, author Robert Harrell served for eight years in weapons and security and has been to multiple countries throughout his military career. Over the course of his journeys, he realized that while America might not be perfect, it was in his opinion the best. Following his retirement from the military, Harrell served in a sheriff’s department for ten years, and later entered into working private security and bodyguard work for multiple celebrities.
“My name is Rip B. Johnson; and I’m going to take you on a journey of murder, mysteries, conspiracies, adventure, love, government corruption, treason, human trafficking, and sacrificial American patriotism,” writes Harrell.
“You will meet my team as we go along. Some of these people are real-life characters, and some of these events are true. The setting could be anywhere in America, maybe even in your hometown. These real-life characters could be your neighbor, your favorite bartender, or the seemingly drunken bum on the street. It could even be your spouse or partner. How well do you know them?”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Harrell’s enthralling tale is the captivating follow-up to the author’s previous publication, “RIP: In the Beginning,” and will continue Rip B. Johnson’s work to discover the truth behind the tragic event that forever changed his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Harrell weaves an unforgettable adventure that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “RIP: In the Beginning (Rest of the Story)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A veteran of the military, author Robert Harrell served for eight years in weapons and security and has been to multiple countries throughout his military career. Over the course of his journeys, he realized that while America might not be perfect, it was in his opinion the best. Following his retirement from the military, Harrell served in a sheriff’s department for ten years, and later entered into working private security and bodyguard work for multiple celebrities.
“My name is Rip B. Johnson; and I’m going to take you on a journey of murder, mysteries, conspiracies, adventure, love, government corruption, treason, human trafficking, and sacrificial American patriotism,” writes Harrell.
“You will meet my team as we go along. Some of these people are real-life characters, and some of these events are true. The setting could be anywhere in America, maybe even in your hometown. These real-life characters could be your neighbor, your favorite bartender, or the seemingly drunken bum on the street. It could even be your spouse or partner. How well do you know them?”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Harrell’s enthralling tale is the captivating follow-up to the author’s previous publication, “RIP: In the Beginning,” and will continue Rip B. Johnson’s work to discover the truth behind the tragic event that forever changed his life. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Harrell weaves an unforgettable adventure that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “RIP: In the Beginning (Rest of the Story)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories