Author K.D. Holmes’s New Book, "The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights," Follows a King Who Learns His Daughter Has Been Stolen & an Old Enemy Has Returned
Recent release “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights,” from Covenant Books author K.D. Holmes, is a riveting and imaginative tale set in the kingdom of King Ragomite, whose castle is preparing for a ball. But when his daughter is kidnapped at the hands of a dastardly villain, the king is distraught to not only learn this news but that another ancient enemy has returned.
New York, NY, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.D. Holmes has completed their new book, “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights”: a captivating fantasy adventure that centers around a plot to lure a king into a trap by kidnapping his beloved daughter.
“The story begins in King Ragomite’s castle, where everyone, except the king, is preparing for a ball, which is a cover for his birthday,” writes Holmes. “The story shifts to the Thunder Ridge Forest, where the villain, Jeremiah Foxtrot, commands his Muskrats to commit evil deeds. The Muskrats are caught in a storm and shelter in a cave where they find the hidden portal between realms.
“The Muskrats tell Jeremiah of their findings and later are sent to survey the other realm and bring back the most valuable thing there. They decide to lure their target, the king, to Thunder Ridge Forest by kidnapping Princess Dominia using baker disguises and a large hollowed-out pumpkin. The king is distraught when he finds out, and then shares the news an ancient foe has come back to haunt them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.D. Holmes’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage young children and take their imaginations along for a mystical adventure. With vibrant artwork to help bring Holmes’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be spellbound by “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights,” wanting to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The story begins in King Ragomite’s castle, where everyone, except the king, is preparing for a ball, which is a cover for his birthday,” writes Holmes. “The story shifts to the Thunder Ridge Forest, where the villain, Jeremiah Foxtrot, commands his Muskrats to commit evil deeds. The Muskrats are caught in a storm and shelter in a cave where they find the hidden portal between realms.
“The Muskrats tell Jeremiah of their findings and later are sent to survey the other realm and bring back the most valuable thing there. They decide to lure their target, the king, to Thunder Ridge Forest by kidnapping Princess Dominia using baker disguises and a large hollowed-out pumpkin. The king is distraught when he finds out, and then shares the news an ancient foe has come back to haunt them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, K.D. Holmes’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage young children and take their imaginations along for a mystical adventure. With vibrant artwork to help bring Holmes’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to be spellbound by “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights,” wanting to revisit this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of King Ragomite and His Ragoknights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories