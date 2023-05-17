Author Peter Hardy’s New Book, "In Search of the Messiah," Explores Humanity's Driven Goal to Find Their Savior Throughout Generations, as First Prophesied by Isiah

Recent release “In Search of the Messiah,” from Covenant Books author Peter Hardy, is a poignant and compelling discussion that takes readers on a thrilling journey through archives and chronicled events in order to explore the historical ongoing search by humanity to discover the promised savior who will deliver them from sin and misery.