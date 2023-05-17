Author Peter Hardy’s New Book, "In Search of the Messiah," Explores Humanity's Driven Goal to Find Their Savior Throughout Generations, as First Prophesied by Isiah
Recent release “In Search of the Messiah,” from Covenant Books author Peter Hardy, is a poignant and compelling discussion that takes readers on a thrilling journey through archives and chronicled events in order to explore the historical ongoing search by humanity to discover the promised savior who will deliver them from sin and misery.
Sarasota, FL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peter Hardy, who has had a long career in engineering, has completed his new book, “In Search of the Messiah”: an insightful historical look at mankind’s ongoing quest to find the savior promised to them by the Lord.
Author Pete Hardy has been married for over thirty years and is the father of three grown boys. He grew up in Texas, went to Texas A&M University, and served in the Navy. He is an amateur history buff and writes on the weekend and evenings, mostly to satisfy his curiosity on some topic.
“Around 750 BC, the Assyrians put together Papyrus, ink, and the Aramaic language and alphabet to create an empire and a technological revolution, and humanity has been recording itself ever since,” writes Hardy. “In 740, Isaiah, one of the first literate prophets, wrote about a King that would save his country which has carried down to the present day as every generation works out its own salvation in search of the Messiah.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peter Hardy’s new book is an enthralling discussion of humanity’s ongoing desire to seek salvation, and their relentless desire to discover the one who may deliver it for them.
Readers can purchase “In Search of the Messiah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
