Author Cindy Kovalefsky’s New Book, "Matty’s Adventures," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Little Boy Worm Who Lives Underground with His Family
Recent release “Matty’s Adventures,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cindy Kovalefsky, is a delightful and engaging children’s story that follows a young worm who journeys above ground and embarks on an adventure.
Montrose, PA, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Kovalefsky, who was born in 1964 on a small farm, has completed her new book, “Matty’s Adventures”: a creative children’s story about a young worm who helps other animals who are lost or in trouble.
Matty is very small but has a heart of gold. He travels around the world and meets lots of other animals from other countries. He always returns home safe and sound to share his adventures with his family.
Author Cindy Kovalefsky had horses while growing up and developed a love for all animals. She believes animals should be treated as family. She loves the country and enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Kovalefsky writes, “Matty lived under the ground with all his relatives—his father, mother, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Matty was a very happy worm playing with all of his friends underground. Though little Matty was a very curious boy, see, the sun went down every day, the rest of his family, the aider and wiser, would go up to the surface. Matty was only five years old. He still had a lot of growing to do in order to join the family. When Matty’s family returned after exploring, what was the unknown to Matty, he would harp on them and question what it was like to be up on the surface. Yet his family was always too tired to reply to his curiosity, which upsets poor little Matty. All he wanted was to be grown and able to join his family.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cindy Kovalefsky’s interesting tale teaches a meaningful lesson about the importance of helping those in need.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Matty's Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
