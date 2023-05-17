Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, “Till Death Do Us Part,” is a Dark Romance That Centers Around a Woman Trapped in an Abusive Marriage & the One Man Who Longs to Save Her

Recent release “Till Death Do Us Part: A Dark Romance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is a spellbinding tale that follows a woman whose dream man turns out to be a nightmare, who quickly turns from Prince Charming to an abuser in the blink of an eye. Desperate to escape, Mariah finds safety in her friend Josiah, who attempts to do all he can in order to protect her.