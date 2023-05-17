Author Sasha R.C.’s New Book, “Till Death Do Us Part,” is a Dark Romance That Centers Around a Woman Trapped in an Abusive Marriage & the One Man Who Longs to Save Her
Recent release “Till Death Do Us Part: A Dark Romance,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sasha R.C., is a spellbinding tale that follows a woman whose dream man turns out to be a nightmare, who quickly turns from Prince Charming to an abuser in the blink of an eye. Desperate to escape, Mariah finds safety in her friend Josiah, who attempts to do all he can in order to protect her.
New York, NY, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sasha R.C., who currently resides in Oregon with her husband and two dogs, has completed her new book, “Till Death Do Us Part: A Dark Romance”: a gripping story that follows a young woman who believes she has married a perfect man, but quickly finds his dark and abusive self he has kept hidden until after they exchange their vows.
Author Sasha R.C., the creator of the Unveiled series, overcame her addiction to alcohol and drugs and now lives a life of recovery, all thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends. She now reaches out to help others overcome that same addiction as an alcohol and drug counselor. Sasha loves getting lost in a good book, and enjoys anything that has to do with fantasy, romance, or dark romance. She is currently working on a dark mafia vampire romance series and other dark romance standalones.
“You are in for a ride with this one,” writes Sasha. “The journey of a woman that learns what love is supposed to be like. The journey of a woman that finds the light in the darkness, and the man that will do anything to save her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sasha R.C.'s stirring and poignant story will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Mariah in her attempts to leave behind her abusive husband and finds the one male friend who becomes her refuge. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Till Death Do Us Part” will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Till Death Do Us Part: A Dark Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Sasha R.C., the creator of the Unveiled series, overcame her addiction to alcohol and drugs and now lives a life of recovery, all thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends. She now reaches out to help others overcome that same addiction as an alcohol and drug counselor. Sasha loves getting lost in a good book, and enjoys anything that has to do with fantasy, romance, or dark romance. She is currently working on a dark mafia vampire romance series and other dark romance standalones.
“You are in for a ride with this one,” writes Sasha. “The journey of a woman that learns what love is supposed to be like. The journey of a woman that finds the light in the darkness, and the man that will do anything to save her.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sasha R.C.'s stirring and poignant story will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Mariah in her attempts to leave behind her abusive husband and finds the one male friend who becomes her refuge. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Till Death Do Us Part” will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Till Death Do Us Part: A Dark Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories