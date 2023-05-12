HACE Achieves Fundraising Goal at First Annual Scholarship Gala: Scholarship Applications Accepted Through June 30, Benefitting City of Elizabeth Residents
Elizabeth, NJ, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth’s (HACE) First Annual Scholarship Gala held recently at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey was a complete success. HACE’s fundraising goal was achieved and will sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the HACE YouthBuild Scholarship, and the HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. Scholarship applications are now being accepted through June 30, 2023 and will be awarded on July 14, 2023. Residents and Section 8 participants of the HACE-owned and/or managed properties as well as City of Elizabeth residents may submit an online application at https://forms.gle/LWTLFXBBuechrets5. Applications can also be accessed on HACE’s website at www.hacenj.com. Applicants can email the scholarship committee with any questions or concerns at scholarshipfund@hacenj.com.
In addition, four individuals were honored at the gala for their contributions to improving the lives of HACE residents. Groundwork Elizabeth Director of Urban Agriculture Jackie Park Albaum was recognized as Outstanding Community Organization. Mravlag Manor Tenant Association President Chontae Cook was recognized as Outstanding Family Resident. HACE Resident Ramon Rivera was recognized as Outstanding Senior Resident. HACE Resident Commissioner Wynona Ancrum was recognized as Outstanding Commissioner.
“The outpouring of support from our community towards revitalizing our scholarship program is a testament to the crucial role education plays in the lives of our residents. This reaffirms HACE’s commitment to adopting a holistic approach towards serving the public housing community and our belief that we are moving in the right direction,” stated Curtis Myers, HACE Director of Administration and Finance, and Gala organizer.
“Every year we enhance our agency and the quality of services we provide. The goal reaches far beyond providing public housing. We will continue to build valued partnerships, increase community engagement, and invest in our residents,” said William Jones, HACE Executive Director.
Platinum sponsors of the scholarship gala include Union County Savings Bank, Diamond sponsors include Helix, Michael Foods, and Polcari Co, and Gold sponsors include East Orange Housing & CDC.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
In addition, four individuals were honored at the gala for their contributions to improving the lives of HACE residents. Groundwork Elizabeth Director of Urban Agriculture Jackie Park Albaum was recognized as Outstanding Community Organization. Mravlag Manor Tenant Association President Chontae Cook was recognized as Outstanding Family Resident. HACE Resident Ramon Rivera was recognized as Outstanding Senior Resident. HACE Resident Commissioner Wynona Ancrum was recognized as Outstanding Commissioner.
“The outpouring of support from our community towards revitalizing our scholarship program is a testament to the crucial role education plays in the lives of our residents. This reaffirms HACE’s commitment to adopting a holistic approach towards serving the public housing community and our belief that we are moving in the right direction,” stated Curtis Myers, HACE Director of Administration and Finance, and Gala organizer.
“Every year we enhance our agency and the quality of services we provide. The goal reaches far beyond providing public housing. We will continue to build valued partnerships, increase community engagement, and invest in our residents,” said William Jones, HACE Executive Director.
Platinum sponsors of the scholarship gala include Union County Savings Bank, Diamond sponsors include Helix, Michael Foods, and Polcari Co, and Gold sponsors include East Orange Housing & CDC.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
Contact
Housing Authority of the City of ElizabethContact
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Categories