Tommy Poole’s New Book, "Dead River to Living Water," is a Faith-Based Read That Reveals How Salvation is Available for Anyone Who Follows in the Lord's Divine Light
Chapin, SC, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tommy Poole has completed his most recent book, “Dead River to Living Water: My Journey Down this Lifeless River to the Lifegiving Waters of Christ's Redeeming Grace”: a profound memoir that details the author’s life, and how a powerful experience with the Lord placed him on the path of holiness and righteousness, washing away his past sins and struggles.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, author Tommy Poole married his childhood sweetheart, Linda Caulder, after graduating high school. In 1971, he enlisted for two years in the U.S. Marine Corps and in 1973, Linda and Tommy were blessed with their only child, Brenda Ann. In the fall of 1987, Tommy had a personal experience with Jesus Christ and, several years later, felt God’s call into the gospel ministry. He returned to college and, in 1991, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from Southern College (now Southern Adventist University). That year, Tommy and his family accepted a call to teach English in Macau with the Teacher’s for China Project, where he also assisted with the pastoral duties in the local church. From 1992 onward, the author pastored various churches around the country until 2007, when he retired. Since that time, Tommy, Linda, and Brenda have made their home in the small community of Chapin, South Carolina, moving their church membership to the Irmo, South Carolina SDA Fellowship Church, where Tommy now serves as an elder for the congregation.
“In the early days of my experience with the Lord, I was told, ‘The best way a Christian can witness is to simply tell others what Jesus has done for you. You do not have to be a polished speaker or gifted teacher. All you need to do is share how God has changed your life and his Spirit will do the rest.’ Through the years, I have tried to take advantage of the opportunities afforded me to testify of God’s power, goodness, and love in my life, be it with a large audience or in a one-on-one conversation, sharing the answers I have discovered to the questions we all eventually have about life, death, and beyond. Without a doubt, the greatest peace and joy thus far, has come to me by hearing and accepting God’s gospel—good news—which was given to the entire known world in the first century AD. As I came to realize ‘the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord,’ peace and joy that I never knew existed was given to me bringing new meaning and direction to my life.
“As I participate in this world view of faith, peace and joy are a continual blessing to me and others I talk with, and this is why I am sharing my story with you. For you who do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as your Savior, I challenge and encourage you to ‘taste and see that the Lord is good.’ I found Jesus to be the fountain of living waters, and he says, ‘The water that I shall give him [the person seeking answers] will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.’ For you who already know him, I invite you to partake even more out of his wells of salvation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tommy Poole’s book is a deeply personal look at the author’s life, and how he voyaged from life’s dead river to the living waters of Christ’s teachings through his relationship with the Lord. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, by sharing his life’s story, Poole hopes to connect with readers and show them all that is possible when one places their faith in God and opens their hearts and minds to his infinite love and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dead River to Living Water: My Journey Down this Lifeless River to the Lifegiving Waters of Christ's Redeeming Grace” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, author Tommy Poole married his childhood sweetheart, Linda Caulder, after graduating high school. In 1971, he enlisted for two years in the U.S. Marine Corps and in 1973, Linda and Tommy were blessed with their only child, Brenda Ann. In the fall of 1987, Tommy had a personal experience with Jesus Christ and, several years later, felt God’s call into the gospel ministry. He returned to college and, in 1991, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in religion from Southern College (now Southern Adventist University). That year, Tommy and his family accepted a call to teach English in Macau with the Teacher’s for China Project, where he also assisted with the pastoral duties in the local church. From 1992 onward, the author pastored various churches around the country until 2007, when he retired. Since that time, Tommy, Linda, and Brenda have made their home in the small community of Chapin, South Carolina, moving their church membership to the Irmo, South Carolina SDA Fellowship Church, where Tommy now serves as an elder for the congregation.
“In the early days of my experience with the Lord, I was told, ‘The best way a Christian can witness is to simply tell others what Jesus has done for you. You do not have to be a polished speaker or gifted teacher. All you need to do is share how God has changed your life and his Spirit will do the rest.’ Through the years, I have tried to take advantage of the opportunities afforded me to testify of God’s power, goodness, and love in my life, be it with a large audience or in a one-on-one conversation, sharing the answers I have discovered to the questions we all eventually have about life, death, and beyond. Without a doubt, the greatest peace and joy thus far, has come to me by hearing and accepting God’s gospel—good news—which was given to the entire known world in the first century AD. As I came to realize ‘the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord,’ peace and joy that I never knew existed was given to me bringing new meaning and direction to my life.
“As I participate in this world view of faith, peace and joy are a continual blessing to me and others I talk with, and this is why I am sharing my story with you. For you who do not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ as your Savior, I challenge and encourage you to ‘taste and see that the Lord is good.’ I found Jesus to be the fountain of living waters, and he says, ‘The water that I shall give him [the person seeking answers] will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.’ For you who already know him, I invite you to partake even more out of his wells of salvation.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tommy Poole’s book is a deeply personal look at the author’s life, and how he voyaged from life’s dead river to the living waters of Christ’s teachings through his relationship with the Lord. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, by sharing his life’s story, Poole hopes to connect with readers and show them all that is possible when one places their faith in God and opens their hearts and minds to his infinite love and salvation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dead River to Living Water: My Journey Down this Lifeless River to the Lifegiving Waters of Christ's Redeeming Grace” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories