Jessica Marion King’s New Book, "Applaud the Chains," is a Stirring Read That Tells the Story and Experiences of a Young Girl with Bipolar Disorder Through Poetry
Wheaton, IL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Marion King has completed her most recent book, “Applaud the Chains”: a profound and compelling series of poems that explores a young girl’s existence as she tries to navigate life with bipolar disorder and escape her oppressive and constraining surroundings.
Currently residing in Illinois with her mother and older sister, author Jessica Marion King is very family oriented and aspires to be a great author one day with the help of her imagination and experiences in life. In her free time, besides writing, she loves to read, play with her dog, take long walks, and just spend time with her loved ones.
King shares, “‘Applaud the Chains’ is a story based on a young girl’s life through poetry. The story began when she was sixteen. It contains raw emotion and vulnerability from her past. Throughout this book, many will understand what it is like to see inside the mind of someone who is Bipolar. It courses over time to show the ins and outs of her mind plus being trapped in the psychiatric ward hoping to escape this nightmare. You will not only look into the mind of someone in tragic need, but will also understand what someone with disorders has been through.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Marion King’s book is a captivating story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey through poetry, experiencing an intimate and heartfelt portrait of what it means to have bipolar disorder, and the ways that others treat one differently because of it. Thought-provoking and deeply emotional, King weaves a powerful series of poetry that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them back to experience such literary excellence over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Applaud the Chains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
