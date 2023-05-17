Cecil Thomas’s New Book, "Share a Milkshake," is a Compelling Tale That Centers Around the Lives of Three Teenagers Whose Lives Are Upended in the Wake of Tragedy
Ashburn, VA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cecil Thomas has completed his most recent book, “Share a Milkshake”: a captivating story that begins in a small rural farming town in Kentucky during the fifties that centers around three high school friends whose lives are forever changed through unfortunate circumstances that shock their community.
Having spent his childhood in a poor rural family, author Cecil Thomas worked on the family farm and in a night job as a projectionist at a drive-in theater. After attending college, Thomas worked for a defense company in Orlando before finishing study in biomedical engineering. Cecil had a fulfilling career as a university professor and spent some of his time working at the National Institutes of Health, and also volunteered with two nonprofits in Cairo and Haiti. After retiring and undergoing cancer treatment, the author now spends his time focusing on his true passion of writing fiction.
Cecil writes, “Tommy met Luke and Rachel at a drive-in theater, where Tommy was the projectionist. The three teens quickly became close friends, often going out for milkshakes together. Tommy and Rachel were attracted to one another but never acted upon their feelings because Rachel was Luke’s girlfriend. The three of them gathered almost weekly on a nearby farm owned by Sarah and her husband. Sarah enjoyed seeing the kids and soon became a mother figure to them.
“Toward the end of their senior year of high school, Luke and Rachel went to a nearby city where Rachel underwent a botched abortion. Driving back, Rachel nearly died from bleeding, but that was not the worst part. They knew that their church would stone them to death. Tommy and Sarah persuaded Rachel and Luke to run away. They helped Rachel and Luke establish new identities, severed all ties with family and friends, and drove away to some unknown place. Sarah and Tommy grieved their departure but knew that it would save their lives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cecil Thomas’s book centers around Tommy, Rachel, and Luke as they navigate their new lives, mourning the future they could’ve had while balancing the responsibilities of adulthood and being parents. Expertly paced and deeply emotional, Cecil draws upon his own life experiences to craft this thrilling and character-driven novel that is sure to keep readers in suspense and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Share a Milkshake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
