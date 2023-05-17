Hannah Woolf’s Newly Released "The Love of a King" is an Encouraging Narrative That Empowers Young Readers to Trust the Heart of Their Kingly Father God
“The Love of a King,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Woolf, is a heartwarming story of a little girl who finds acceptance in God’s unconditional love and forgiveness.
Bowie, TX, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Love of a King”: a timely message of God’s kindhearted acceptance that beckons all children to trust God and join His eternal kingdom. “The Love of a King” is the creation of published author Hannah Woolf, who graduated from Texas A&M University with a BA in International Studies and Youth Development.
Woolf shares, “My hope is that this book encourages children to rest in God’s love and follow Him faithfully!”
The back cover reads: “'When you trusted my Jesus, and followed Him all this way, you became my precious daughter, a princess, starting today!'
“Follow the journey of a little girl as she discovers the abundant and unmerited love of the King of kings! When God adopts her as His daughter, she becomes a princess in His royal kingdom and receives a love like none she has ever known before. Children will relate to this less-than-perfect princess as she realizes that God’s love is not something she has to earn. The Love of a King embodies the grace of God and invites children to trust in Jesus and join God’s royal kingdom forever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Woolf’s new book offers a relatable character for young readers to identify with as she admits her mistakes and finds God’s love has not changed.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of a King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of a King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Woolf shares, “My hope is that this book encourages children to rest in God’s love and follow Him faithfully!”
The back cover reads: “'When you trusted my Jesus, and followed Him all this way, you became my precious daughter, a princess, starting today!'
“Follow the journey of a little girl as she discovers the abundant and unmerited love of the King of kings! When God adopts her as His daughter, she becomes a princess in His royal kingdom and receives a love like none she has ever known before. Children will relate to this less-than-perfect princess as she realizes that God’s love is not something she has to earn. The Love of a King embodies the grace of God and invites children to trust in Jesus and join God’s royal kingdom forever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Woolf’s new book offers a relatable character for young readers to identify with as she admits her mistakes and finds God’s love has not changed.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of a King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of a King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories