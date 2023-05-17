Thane Rahausen Mathis’s Newly Released "Moon Shadow" is a Compelling Memoir That Explores the Dangers of Cult Movements

“Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thane Rahausen Mathis, is an engaging true story that examines the author’s personal journey of life inside a cult, and how he managed to discover the truth and break free.