Thane Rahausen Mathis’s Newly Released "Moon Shadow" is a Compelling Memoir That Explores the Dangers of Cult Movements
“Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thane Rahausen Mathis, is an engaging true story that examines the author’s personal journey of life inside a cult, and how he managed to discover the truth and break free.
Silver City, NM, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir”: a thought-provoking discussion of the dangers of cult allure. “Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir” is the creation of published author Thane Rahausen Mathis, a semiretired litigation attorney. Thane graduated in 1982 with honors from the University of Montana with a degree in psychology then went on to graduate from law school at Pepperdine University School of Law in 1986.
Mathis shares, “If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to slip into a cult and find your way out, this is that story. Here you are taken on a firsthand stream-of-consciousness journey so you can experience what it was like for Thane Mathis to be inside the Unification Church for three years. Then the story continues about what it was like to leave and move on. It is also a story about how the spirit of Jesus manifested at critical times to guide the author to safety and give him the clarity of vision and strength to go on. The author shares intimate details about his relationship with each of his parents and psychological insight into how that set him up for cult life. He also explains the doctrine of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, leader of the Unification Church, comparing that doctrine to the teachings of Jesus. Finally, the author tells what happened to each of the key players in this story and offers his closing thoughts on the lessons he learned from all of this so that you can gain this wisdom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thane Rahausen Mathis’s new book shares an important message for upcoming generations who may find themselves faced with similar challenges of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Moon Shadow: My Three Years inside the Unification Church—How I Got In and Got Out: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
