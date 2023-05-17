James D. Hamblin’s Newly Released "Growing With God’s Blessing" is a Charming Story of How God Provides the Building Blocks for Success
“Growing With God’s Blessing,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James D. Hamblin, is an encouraging lesson of faith that reminds readers of all ages that hard work and effort are required to be successful in any aspect of life.
Queen Creek, AZ, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Growing With God’s Blessing”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for upcoming generations. “Growing With God’s Blessing” is the creation of published author James D. Hamblin, who was raised in Mesa, Arizona. He has a loving wife, grown stepson, and two daughters. He is retired and has three grandchildren.
Hamblin shares, “The book is about a young man trying to make something out of his life. He studies and finds that God is available to help him. So he plans out his life and learns. Eventually, when he grows up, he enjoys success with a nice house, wife, and family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James D. Hamblin’s new book shares an important life lesson that lays a solid foundation for working with God through the building blocks he provides to each of us.
Consumers can purchase “Growing With God’s Blessing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing With God’s Blessing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories