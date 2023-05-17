Tracy Moulton’s Newly Released "The Summer I Found Hope" is a Touching Story of a Family’s Determination to Find Answers During a Health Crisis
“The Summer I Found Hope: A Family’s Story about Chronic Illness with Their Beloved Child,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tracy Moulton, is a powerful story of unexpected health challenges and the resolve and faith that bolstered a loving family.
Connelly Springs, NC, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Summer I Found Hope: A Family’s Story about Chronic Illness with Their Beloved Child”: a relatable story of uncertainty that will resonate with many parents. “The Summer I Found Hope: A Family’s Story about Chronic Illness with Their Beloved Child” is the creation of published author Tracy Moulton, who has been married to her husband for twenty-one years, and they have a sixteen-year-old daughter. Tracy has been an elementary schoolteacher for the past twenty years and has taught second through fifth graders.
Moulton shares, “Have you ever thought that, maybe, life was just too hard? Maybe you just want to give up? Tracy feels like this on a daily basis with all that she has been through in the short forty-two years she has been alive. She has had so many life experiences and challenges along the way. The only thing that got her through everything was God. He kept showing up when she was at her lowest and carried her through each and every obstacle along the way.
“Boy, was her life filled with obstacles along the way, and it seemed each season of her life was a lesson all unto itself. In The Summer I Found Hope, Tracy deals with many different obstacles that she has faced, and all occurred or started in the season of summer. This is the first book in a series of four books named after the seasons of the year.
“Some obstacles that Tracy deals with in The Summer I Found Hope include:
* weight issues, which turn into an eating disorder;
* an abusive teenage relationship, which distorted her self-image;
* infertility, premature labor, and challenges of raising a preemie;
* the death of a loved one;
* Moulton’s greatest traveling adventures;
* having a child with multiple chronic illnesses yet no diagnosis for years; and
* learning how to be an advocate for herself and her family.
“Grab your comfy blanket, and sip on your favorite drink as you come along on her journey of being an overcomer and full of hope despite her circumstances.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Moulton’s new book shares a deeply personal experience through candid reflections and encouraging messages of hope for others facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Summer I Found Hope: A Family’s Story about Chronic Illness with Their Beloved Child” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Summer I Found Hope: A Family’s Story about Chronic Illness with Their Beloved Child,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
