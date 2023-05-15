The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association (TxHSA) Announces Its 2024 Hall of Fame Class of Inductees
The 2024 TxHSA Hall of Fame Weekend will return to Austin on February 23-24, 2024, celebrating the songwriting achievements of its latest class of inductees.
Austin, TX, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association (TxHSA) is pleased to announce its 2024 Hall of Fame class of inductees: Eric Johnson, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall, Ruthie Foster, and Terry McBride.
A VIP sponsor-only DKR Pickin’ Party will kick off the weekend on Friday, February 23, 2024. Saturday’s public Hall of Fame Awards Show at ACL Live will both honor and celebrate these new honorees, bringing them into the spotlight and inducting them into the TxHSA Hall of Fame. Sponsors and patrons can expect a weekend celebration packed with performances and appearances from past inductees, Grammy Award winners, renowned songwriters, and recording artists.
One of the most outstanding instrumentalists in rock over the past 40 years, Texas guitarist Eric Johnson was already a legend before he recorded his first album. By the early ‘80s, many celebrated guitarists were singing the praises of this skinny kid from Austin with mind-melting chops. Comparisons were made to such guitar heroes as Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix. With the release of his highly-anticipated 1986 solo debut, Tones, the underground guitar legend finally emerged onto the scene fully formed. It landed him on the cover of Guitar Player magazine, which hailed the album as a “majestic debut,” and earned him his first Grammy nomination for the song “Zap.” With the release of his follow-up album, 1990’s platinum-selling Ah Via Musicom, which contained the Grammy Award-winning song “Cliffs of Dover,” Johnson became a bona fide international guitar phenomenon.
Born in The Woodlands, Texas, Jack Ingram has maintained a reputation for uncompromising, personally charged song craft and energetic, charismatic performances for over 20 years, earning him prominent stature in a prestigious tradition of iconoclastic singer-songwriters. As a veteran of the Texas music scene, Jack is known as an exhilarating live performer. Jack has been honored by the Academy of Country Music with Awards for both Top New Male Artist and Song of the Year, and has landed GRAMMY and CMA nominations. Jack Ingram is also the new host of Texas Music Scene, the syndicated tv show featuring Texas-based artists in over 80 markets. In 2013, Jack teamed up with actor Matthew McConaughey and University of Texas at Austin football coach Mack Brown to create a fundraiser for their favorite children's charities, dubbed Mack, Jack & McConaughey. Jack is also a supporter of Texas Songwriters U, Texas Songwriter U (TxSU), an annual songwriting development program consisting of a songwriting competition, educational workshop, and showcase event, along with Broadcast Music, Inc (BMI), and The Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association.
A GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winner, Jon Randall has seemingly done it all over his three-plus decades in the music business, working as a songwriter, guitarist, and critically acclaimed producer with some of the biggest names in country, bluegrass, and Americana. Born and raised in Dallas, Randall caught his first big break after moving to Nashville, where he was invited to join Emmylou Harris’s Nash Ramblers. In the years to come, he would go on to release a series of widely lauded solo records, produce for Dierks Bentley, Dwight Yoakam, Jack Ingram, Pat Green, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, among others, take home ACM and CMA Song of the Year honors, and write with and for the likes of Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Guy Clark, Kenney Chesney, Reba McEntire, and countless more. Jon Randall has seemingly done it all over his three-plus decades in the music business, working as a songwriter, guitarist, and critically acclaimed producer with some of the biggest names in country, bluegrass, and Americana.
Ruthie Foster is from Gause, Texas, and comes from a family of gospel singers. At the age of fourteen, Foster was a soloist in her hometown choir and was certain that her future would revolve around music. After high school, she moved to Waco, Texas, to attend community college, where her studies concentrated in music and audio engineering. She began fronting a blues band, learning how to command a stage in the bars of Texas. Hoping to travel and gain a wider world perspective, Foster joined the Navy and soon began singing in the naval band Pride, which played pop and funk hits at recruitment drives in the southeastern United States. Ruthie has been nominated four times for a Best Blues Album Grammy, as well as being a winner of ten Blues Music Awards, three Austin Music Awards, the Grand Prix du Disque award from the Académie Charles-Cros in France, a Living Blues Critics’ Award for Female Blues Artist of the Year, and received the title of an “Inspiring American Artist” as a United States Artists 2018 Fellow.
Born and raised in Texas, Terry McBride grew up in Lampasas, Texas, a small ranching community about seventy miles northwest of Austin. After receiving a guitar for his ninth birthday from his father it wasn’t long before Terry was playing in local bands and spending summers on the road with his dad, the late Dale McBride, who was a recording artist with several Billboard charted singles in the late 70’s. After high school, Terry traveled and toured as part of his father’s band for three years before moving to Austin. Terry became a sought after bass player in the local music scene and spent the next few years playing with Texas artists Lee Roy Parnell, Bill Carter and the Blame, Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Johnny Duncan, Rosie Flores and a two year stint with Delbert McClinton. Terry's group, McBride & The Ride, recorded four albums for MCA, racking up several top five singles over the next few years, including "Sacred Ground" a #1 Single in 1992. McBride also received two million airplay awards for his writing credits for "Just One Night" and "Going Out of My Mind." McBride & The Ride received CMA and ACM Nominations for Vocal Group of the Year before eventually disbanding in 1995. After McBride & the Ride disbanded, Terry began to focus most of his attention on songwriting, and through the years since has had songs cut by other artists such as Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Ronnie Dunn, Kix Brooks, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Easton Corbin, Lost Frequencies, Kenny Rogers, John Anderson, and more. In 2004, Terry co-wrote American Idol finalist Josh Gracin’s top five single “Stay With Me/Brass Bed.” He followed that up by co-writing “Play Something Country” with Ronnie Dunn, the fastest-rising single of Brooks and Dunn’s career and the final #1 song for the award-winning duo. Terry has had over 25 songs recorded by Brooks & Dunn, which led to 13 singles and 12 BMI million air awards.
Last year’s inductees included Alejandro Escovedo, Gary P. Nunn, Radney Foster, Rodney Clawson, and W.C. Clark. Other past inductees include Texas Songwriting legends Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Gibbons, Cindy Walker, Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett, K.T. Oslin, and Townes Van Zandt, to name a few.
A limited number of seats for the 2024 Hall of Fame Awards Show will be made available in November.
About the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association
The mission of the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association, in the interest of Texas cultural preservation, is to honor and celebrate Texas songwriters who have played an essential role in defining and interpreting Texas’ distinctive culture.
