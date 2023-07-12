PathFree Expansion LLC Announces Advancements Made by PathFree Technologies Corporation
PathFree Technologies Corporation, a medical device company, has developed patented devices that enhance safety and efficiency in healthcare. With a strong patent portfolio and significant market potential, the company aims to revolutionize the industry. Seeking $10M for manufacturing and operations, they project $100M in revenue by year three. The devices are poised to receive FDA clearance, offering a unique opportunity for growth in the global medical device market.
Irvine, CA, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PathFree Expansion LLC is proud to introduce the advancements made by PathFree Technologies Corporation, a medical device company that is transforming the healthcare industry.
PathFree Technologies Corporation has developed a range of patented devices that offer improved safety and efficiency compared to existing alternatives. These innovative devices address unmet medical needs and provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge technology to enhance patient outcomes. With a robust patent portfolio, the company enjoys a competitive edge and substantial market potential.
Perry Brunette, Co-founder & CFO of PathFree Technologies Corporation, emphasizes their commitment to revolutionize the healthcare industry and create a positive impact on the world through their devices.
The global medical device market is projected to reach $612 billion by 2025, presenting a favorable environment for the growth of PathFree Technologies Corporation. The devices are currently undergoing the FDA clearance process, which will enable their commercialization in the United States and globally. This represents an exceptional opportunity for the company to thrive in the dynamic medical device landscape.
PathFree Expansion LLC focuses on providing accessible investments in innovative medical devices for healthcare professionals worldwide. By supporting PathFree Technologies Corporation, they aim to expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet the growing demand. To learn more about the advancements made by PathFree Technologies Corporation, please visit their website at www.pathfreetech.com.
The leadership team at PathFree Technologies Corporation comprises experienced industry professionals with a proven track record of success. Their expertise ensures the effective execution of growth plans and the delivery of promised results.
PathFree Technologies Corporation aims to secure $10,000,000 in capital to facilitate the manufacturing of the PathFree AiCart. These funds will be allocated to various aspects, including manufacturing and operations, marketing and sales, research and development, general and administrative expenses, and contingency.
Based on extensive market research and financial analysis, PathFree Technologies anticipates generating over $100 million in revenue by the end of the third year, with an initial market penetration of less than 2% in the United States, followed by expansion into international markets in subsequent years.
PathFree Technologies Corporation is at the forefront of medical innovation, offering devices that provide a safer and more efficient alternative to existing solutions. Their growth potential in the global medical device market is highly promising.
Perry Brunette
949-257-2688
pathfreeexpansion.com
www.AiCart.icu
