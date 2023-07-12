PathFree Expansion LLC Announces Advancements Made by PathFree Technologies Corporation

PathFree Technologies Corporation, a medical device company, has developed patented devices that enhance safety and efficiency in healthcare. With a strong patent portfolio and significant market potential, the company aims to revolutionize the industry. Seeking $10M for manufacturing and operations, they project $100M in revenue by year three. The devices are poised to receive FDA clearance, offering a unique opportunity for growth in the global medical device market.