Bonita King’s Newly Released “God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile” is a Celebration of Life’s Complexities
“God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonita King, is a personal look into the author’s journey through love, loss, navigating a medically complex child, and finding comfort in God’s grace.
Pensacola, FL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile”: an inspiring autobiographical work. “God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile” is the creation of published author Bonita King, a devoted Christian, encourager, wife, and mother.
King shares, “Bonita was a mere twenty-year-old going to a singles’ conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her sister and a friend to enjoy the fellowship of single fellow believers. Little did she know it would change her life forever. By seeming happenstance, her friend found a group to go out to eat with after the evening service of the opening night. She happened to sit across from a twenty-five-year-old man from a church in Florida who captured her attention. After many prayers and confirmations from God, she moved four hundred miles away from all she had known and married the man she had only known two months and three weeks. It was the beginning of an eventful twenty-year journey of sorrows and many miracles and a great love story.
“He had his own struggles from his childhood, and she had hers. Together and with their God-centered marriage and home, they dealt with it all and walked into the unknown trusting that God really did know what he was doing. Stephen, her husband, had an auto accident at thirty-two years of age and after eight years of marriage. Then God gave them a surprise one year later in the form of a beautiful, bright-eyed son with Asperger’s (autism), ADHD, OCD, Tourette’s, and severe food allergies.
“This story is full of needs, dreams, scriptures, words from the Lord, and miracles that sustained them on that God-ordained journey that followed. They dealt with all that God had allowed into their lives through their difficulties, trusted God every day, and watched as miracle after miracle unfolded to provide for their every need. Twenty years later, the strength gained from that journey gave Bonita the fuel needed to continue into her new journey as a single mother after Stephen’s death at the age of forty-six.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonita King’s new book will encourage readers facing similar challenges of faith as King shares her determined message of hope for all.
King shares in hope of empowering others and showing that no matter how deep the valley, there is a blessing in every lesson.
Consumers can purchase “God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Works in the Shadows: A Quarter Tank of Gas to a Smile,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
