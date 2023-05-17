Daniele De Girolami’s Newly Released "Lessons from Lucas" is a Deeply Spiritual Arrangement of Thought-Provoking Poetry
“Lessons from Lucas,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniele De Girolami, is an articulate and vibrant collection of poems that will examine a wide range of subjects that all carry their own impactful message.
Minooka, IL, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons from Lucas”: a delightful anthology filled with heart and hope. “Lessons from Lucas” is the creation of published author Daniele De Girolami, a cardiologist who practices in Joliet, Illinois. He is presently enrolled in the master’s program in Christian apologetics at Biola University in La Mirada, California. He is an elder of River Valley Christian Fellowship Church in Bradley, Illinois. Formerly an atheist, Dr. De Girolami came to know the Lord in 2011. Now he dedicates his life to God, his family, and his patients.
De Girolami shares, “In some respects, this second book of poetry is quite similar to the first. In other ways, it is quite different. This particular book of poetry encompasses a broader range of subjects that have not only influenced me but society as a whole. I welcome this revelation as the future of our society seems bleak without us coming together in one spirit and not divided along any lines that would cause inferiority or superiority between humanity in general. There is great hatred that has permeated our culture from its inception.
“It is my belief and hope that through love, we can come together to appreciate our differences and our similarities. I fervently believe that the path to perfect love is only obtained through the love of God. As a Christian, I have come to embrace my great weaknesses and the courage to commit my life to not judging others but loving them. This book of poetry attempts to convey this message by glorifying the Person of Jesus Christ through the humility of words. I’m forever indebted to God for my family, without whom, the inspiration for many poems would not have come about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniele De Girolami’s new book will encourage and challenge readers as they reflect on the themes found within.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons from Lucas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons from Lucas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
