Laura Bratcher Goins’s Newly Released "The Edge of Perfection" is an Engaging Culmination to a Three-Part Tale of Faith, Family, and Discovery
“The Edge of Perfection,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Bratcher Goins, is a vibrant tale of unexpected changes and opportunities to achieve one’s heart’s desire as the affable characters from Lazy Spring and Finley Valley return for a final adventure.
Pottstown, PA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Edge of Perfection”: a touching historical romance. “The Edge of Perfection” is the creation of published author Laura Bratcher Goins, the daughter of a Southern Baptist pastor. Goins grew up in Kentucky’s bluegrass region with a love for southern hospitality, quiet country living, and barbeque. She currently lives an empty-nester life in southeastern Pennsylvania with her loving husband and two beloved Cavalier Spaniels.
Goins shares, “After two long years, Anna’s dream to start an orphanage in Lazy Spring finally came true. The wide white porch was meticulously swept and gray pots overflowing with red and white flowers graced each side of the red front door. The sign above the door simply read HOME. Everything seemed perfect until the unthinkable happened, which forced Anna to come to grips with something she couldn’t change.
“Anna, Mrs. McAfee, and the Monroe family return in this third and final book (following The Edge of Nowhere and The Edge of Despair) where Luke and Anna make decisions that not only impact their future but also of everyone in Lazy Spring and Finley Valley.
“Lazy Spring elects their first mayor, who not only wears a big black cowboy hat but also has an attitude just as big, while Mrs. McAfee welcomes a visit from her niece, Tori, who has experienced a life-changing tragedy. And along the way, Tori and Anna discover they have something very special in common, and together, they search for relief from situations that can’t change.
“But when Emily Lane shows up in Lazy Spring with two orphan children and Luke Monroe finally steals Anna’s heart, Anna sets aside her difficulties and focuses on helping not only these orphans but also many more.
“Love, hope, and restoration abound when faith and commitment overcome the unchangeable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Bratcher Goins’s new book will delight fans of the Lazy Spring saga as a satisfying culmination unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “The Edge of Perfection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Edge of Perfection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
