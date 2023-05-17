Kurt Rasmus’s New Book "Yep...True Story: Can’t Make This Sh*t Up" Follows the Author's Various Adventures with All Sorts of Animals Growing Up on His Family's Farm
Holstein, IA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kurt Rasmus has completed his most recent book, “Yep...True Story: Can’t Make This Sh*t Up”: a collection of exciting and thrilling stories from the author’s childhood while growing up on a farm, and the various adventures the author had with each of their animals that reveals the author’s unending and lifelong appreciation for all different kinds of animals.
From an early age, author Kurt Rasmus has held a great love for animals of all kinds and enjoyed watching anything that had to do with animals. He loved animal TV shows, parades, fairs, circuses, zoos, going to pet stores, and reading anything that had animals in it. After falling in love with a girl who supported his love of animals, the two spent many date nights taking care of animals together, and continued their animal adventures after getting married, later introducing their three children to the different kinds of animals they cared for.
Rasmus shares, “Growing up on a farm, you see a lot of things that blow your mind as a child. It gives you a chance to experience things that many people can never imagine. As an adventurous child, I did a lot of ‘stupid’ things. Some ended up funny, some did not. But this didn’t stop in my childhood.
“We spent many years on hog farms and had some very unusual situations. Throughout the rest of my life, my family and I would own and enjoy around forty different kinds of animals. This would include animals such as tigers, lions, bears, buffalo, a wallaby, reindeer, zeedonk, bobcats, and many many others. We owned and operated a traveling petting zoo for many years. We would bring over thirty different kinds of animals into towns and let people pet and play with them. This is where a lot of the stories came from.
“So, this book is about all the weird and unusual things that happened to me and my family throughout the years. It starts as a kid on a family farm, then many years on hog farms, and ends with the many exotic animal stories. You just can’t beat life on the farm!”
Published by Fulton Books, Kurt Rasmus’s book is an enthralling journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page. From the wacky and weird to heartfelt and emotional, Rasmus weaves a thrilling series that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Yep...True Story: Can’t Make This Sh*t Up” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
