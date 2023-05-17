Author Ethan Hadley’s New Book, "The Adventure of Fire," Follows Three Heroes Brought Together by Dire Circumstances to Defeat a Terrifying and World-Ending Threat

Recent release “The Adventure of Fire,” from Covenant Books author Ethan Hadley, is the thrilling story of three heroes who must travel across their land to save it from certain doom and catastrophe after an octopus placed under an evil curse begins wreaking havoc and destruction in its wake, threatening the entire world.