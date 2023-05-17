Author Ethan Hadley’s New Book, "The Adventure of Fire," Follows Three Heroes Brought Together by Dire Circumstances to Defeat a Terrifying and World-Ending Threat
Recent release “The Adventure of Fire,” from Covenant Books author Ethan Hadley, is the thrilling story of three heroes who must travel across their land to save it from certain doom and catastrophe after an octopus placed under an evil curse begins wreaking havoc and destruction in its wake, threatening the entire world.
Kennewick, WA, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ethan Hadley, an eleven-year-old homeschooled entrepreneur, has completed his new book, “The Adventure of Fire”: a riveting fantasy story that centers around the efforts of three heroes, Qis, Nexi, and Gabriel, who must rise up to stop a dangerous creature from laying waste to their homeland.
Author Ethan Hadley currently resides in Kennewick, Washington, where he lives with his family and their five cats and one dog. In addition to writing, Ethan also has a cottage industry bakery and a T-shirt design website and is currently branching out in making candles. A lifelong fan of fantasy and adventure stories, this is the author’s debut novel.
Hadley shares, “An octopus under a dark enchantment enters the realm creating havoc and destruction. Three heroes must travel through the realm facing danger and obstacles to defeat the enchantment and save the realm from destruction.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ethan Hadley’s new book is an exhilarating tale of adventure and magic that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Qis, Nexi, and Gabriel’s fascinating journey across different lands to stop the dangerous forces working to annihilate their realm. As they grow closer to completing their quest, will the three of them manage to rise up and work together as a team in order to put an end to the dangerous octopus’ plan, or witness the destruction of all they know and love?
Expertly paced and character-driven, readers of all ages will be spellbound by “The Adventure of Fire” and find themselves on the edge of their seats, right up until the thrilling climax and satisfying conclusion, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “The Adventure of Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
