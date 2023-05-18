Author Carolyn Steger’s New Book, “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way,” Shares Evidence to Support Christian Beliefs

Recent release “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way,” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Steger, was written in the hopes of strengthening the faith of believers and of presenting strong evidence to nonbelievers of the veracity of the Scriptures.