Author Carolyn Steger’s New Book, “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way,” Shares Evidence to Support Christian Beliefs
Recent release “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way,” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Steger, was written in the hopes of strengthening the faith of believers and of presenting strong evidence to nonbelievers of the veracity of the Scriptures.
Elmhurst, IL, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn Steger, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and psychology from Elmhurst College (now Elmhurst University), has completed her new book, “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way”: a resource valuable in helping teachers to address areas of doubt that students may have regarding the Scriptures.
Author Carolyn Steger also attended Columbia Bible College (now Columbia International University) for three years. She has taught children's church groups over the years, hoping to inspire them to be strong believers in Christ. Widowed, Carolyn is the mother of three, and the grandmother of six.
Carolyn Steger writes, “The Bible says, in Luke 10:27, to love God with all our heart, soul, and mind. This is why it is good to study the Scriptures and to also see how science, archaeology, history, and such provide evidence for the truth of the biblical writings. If we did not use our minds, we could believe any falsehood, and it certainly appears that some people do. I want you all to have a very strong faith in Jesus Christ, supported by proof of the claims the Scriptures make. This makes us more confident and enables us to better respond to those who question our faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carolyn Steger’s new book encourages readers to choose Jesus.
Readers can purchase “Trying Hard Not to Believe? You Are Not Alone, Many Started Out That Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
