Linda Wilson’s New Book, "On the Inside Looking Out," is an Intensive and Compelling Story That Follows the Author’s Powerful Family Story
Recent release “On the Inside Looking Out,” from Page Publishing author Linda Wilson, is an enlightening and engrossing book that follows one family’s journey through many hardships to bring comfort to others in similar situations.
Danville, WV, May 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Wilson, a product of the southern coal fields of West Virginia, has completed her new book, “On the Inside Looking Out”: a powerful story about one family’s struggles.
Wilson writes, “Have you ever wondered what your life would have been like if you had made different choices? If the paths you’ve taken went in a different direction, where would you be, or what would you be doing now? I guess everyone ponders these questions sometimes in their lives. One thing for certain is that we can’t change the past. We can only try to remember the good experiences and allow them to take precedence over the bad ones. We must remember not to stay in this place for long. The past doesn’t exist anymore, and the future hasn’t happened.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Wilson’s personal tale is the true story of her family’s struggles in life. Wilson writes openly about the hardships and difficulties that her family has endured with her sick children. She writes with honesty and candor about the trials and tribulations that were laid out before them. This story is one of sincerity, strength, and hope. Wilson’s writing is meant to bring comfort to those who feel like they are alone.
Wilson has this message to other parents of sick and disabled children, “You are heroes—never forget this. Love is our foundation and our strength. Their physical bodies have been taken from us, but their spirits live on. Nothing can kill, steal, or destroy their beautiful memories that live in our hearts. My desire is that anyone that has lost a child might be helped by reading our family’s experience and realize they are not alone.” She hopes her family’s story can be a guiding light for others going through something similar.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “On the Inside Looking Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories