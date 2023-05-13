ThrottleNet Launches Security Awareness Training for Businesses
St. Louis, MO, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ThrottleNet named the #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, says it is offering security awareness training to meet the challenges of today’s complex cyberthreat landscape, and the profound impact a businesses’ employees can have on company security.
“Security awareness training is a must because employees can easily mishandle something simple like an email, be tricked into downloading a ransomware-laden file, hand over their password or give an authorized person sensitive data,” said George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet President. “Proper training can help prevent these mistakes from occurring and transform the company’s greatest security risk-its people-into its greatest defensive asset.”
Rosenthal said, according to reports, the cost of phishing attacks has almost quadrupled over the past six years, and large US companies report losing an average of $14.8 million annually or $1,500 per employee to phishing. Even small businesses spend an average of over $955,000 to restore business back to normalcy after a cyberattack. Seven in 10 customers even said they would stop doing business with a company that has a data beach.
“Millions of dollars are also lost due to violations and non-compliance problems,” he added. “Companies empowering their employees through security awareness training can gain a host of benefits such as reduced security costs, increased compliance and a big edge against cyberattacks.”
According to Rosenthal, companies like ThrottleNet can help with a variety of security awareness training courses. Topics include combating phishing emails, malware, ransomware, social engineering, data leakage and password security.
Training for CEOs and executives is also available. This includes preventing CEO fraud, plus mobile device security, safe web browsing, defining and handling sensitive information, and defining and dealing with social engineering. All courses are offered as part of ThrottleNet’s managed network and cybersecurity solution.
“The strongest line of defense against cyberattacks lies with the company’s employees,” Rosenthal emphasized. “How they manage, access and share their data can cost a company into the seven figures if they are not safe. The investment in security awareness training is becoming mandatory for both large and small businesses.”
To learn more about security awareness training visit https://throttlenet.com/security-awareness-training.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm for seven years in a row, and #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet, Inc. understands the importance of cyber due diligence for local governments and business owners and offers comprehensive services to help protect your organization from potential cyber threats. ThrottleNet pays special attention to ensure all client cybersecurity and IT service needs are a top company priority. The firm constantly tracks its performance to verify they are meeting the highest levels of customer satisfaction. ThrottleNet has received over 429 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com.
“Security awareness training is a must because employees can easily mishandle something simple like an email, be tricked into downloading a ransomware-laden file, hand over their password or give an authorized person sensitive data,” said George Rosenthal, ThrottleNet President. “Proper training can help prevent these mistakes from occurring and transform the company’s greatest security risk-its people-into its greatest defensive asset.”
Rosenthal said, according to reports, the cost of phishing attacks has almost quadrupled over the past six years, and large US companies report losing an average of $14.8 million annually or $1,500 per employee to phishing. Even small businesses spend an average of over $955,000 to restore business back to normalcy after a cyberattack. Seven in 10 customers even said they would stop doing business with a company that has a data beach.
“Millions of dollars are also lost due to violations and non-compliance problems,” he added. “Companies empowering their employees through security awareness training can gain a host of benefits such as reduced security costs, increased compliance and a big edge against cyberattacks.”
According to Rosenthal, companies like ThrottleNet can help with a variety of security awareness training courses. Topics include combating phishing emails, malware, ransomware, social engineering, data leakage and password security.
Training for CEOs and executives is also available. This includes preventing CEO fraud, plus mobile device security, safe web browsing, defining and handling sensitive information, and defining and dealing with social engineering. All courses are offered as part of ThrottleNet’s managed network and cybersecurity solution.
“The strongest line of defense against cyberattacks lies with the company’s employees,” Rosenthal emphasized. “How they manage, access and share their data can cost a company into the seven figures if they are not safe. The investment in security awareness training is becoming mandatory for both large and small businesses.”
To learn more about security awareness training visit https://throttlenet.com/security-awareness-training.
About ThrottleNet Inc.
Ranked as the #1 IT Firm for seven years in a row, and #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet, Inc. understands the importance of cyber due diligence for local governments and business owners and offers comprehensive services to help protect your organization from potential cyber threats. ThrottleNet pays special attention to ensure all client cybersecurity and IT service needs are a top company priority. The firm constantly tracks its performance to verify they are meeting the highest levels of customer satisfaction. ThrottleNet has received over 429 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com.
Contact
ThrottleNetContact
George Rosenthal
314-820-0383
https://throttlenet.com
George Rosenthal
314-820-0383
https://throttlenet.com
Categories