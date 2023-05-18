Author Joyce Armintrout’s New Book "Tales from Cupid" Follows Five Couples at Different Stages of Their Relationships, from Falling in Love to Rekindling Their Flame
Recent release “Tales from Cupid,” from Page Publishing author Joyce Armintrout, is a stirring collection of five short stories that follow the struggles of different couples as they work to overcome the obstacles that stand in their way to love. Together, each couple will discover what they truly want out of life and do whatever they can to reach their happy ending.
Harrisonville, MO, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Armintrout, who holds a lifelong love of writing and had her first book published at the age of seventy-five, has completed her new book, “Tales from Cupid”: a collection of short stories that follow the lives of five different couples, all facing vastly different circumstances as they navigate falling in love and making their relationships work.
A resident of Harrisonville, Missouri, author Joyce Armintrout has always been interested in writing. At first, there were just small essays about things that happened while she was growing up on the farm. Her eighth-grade teacher suggested she use her imagination to write short stories. She found she enjoyed doing that, so before long she began writing longer stories, and then she decided to try her hand at writing romance novels. Although she writes about various things now, her first love has always revolved around romance. Her characters are a little older now and with more complicated lives, but romance is romance, whether you are fifteen or fifty.
“No two people fall in love the same way,” shares Armintrout. “Some recognize love at once. Some may take years before they are ready to admit, even to themselves, that they are in love. Sometimes one falls in love, but the other one either doesn't recognize it or is not ready to commit.
“Greg loved Janet, but she was seeing someone else, so he couldn't tell her his feelings.
“Ben and Sarah were deeply in love while they were in college. Circumstances forced them apart upon their graduation. They met quite by accident eight years later. They discovered that they were still in love, but each of them was engaged to marry someone else. What could they do? More importantly, what should they do?
“Jason and Sue were engaged to be married. They both loved their jobs, but those jobs kept pulling them apart. Would they ever find time to get married, or had they waited too long?
“Will was in love with Katy, but she was pining for a boy she knew from college, so she thought there was no room for anyone else in her heart.
“Chris worked for Paul. A coworker stole some artwork from Chris, so she believed she was going to have to quit her job. Paul didn't want to lose her, so he did everything in his power to stop that from happening. Paul first began to admire Chris because of how she wanted to settle the problem with her coworker. He discovered he liked spending time with Chris but wasn't sure it would be proper to take his feelings any further since she was one of his employees.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joyce Armintrout’s charming tale will take readers on an unforgettable and stirring journey, as each of the five couples trust in their instincts and discover the secret to a successful relationship. Expertly paced and romantic, Armintrout presents a character-driven, multi-story novel that is sure to keep readers spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tales from Cupid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
