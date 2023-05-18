Author Joyce Armintrout’s New Book "Tales from Cupid" Follows Five Couples at Different Stages of Their Relationships, from Falling in Love to Rekindling Their Flame

Recent release “Tales from Cupid,” from Page Publishing author Joyce Armintrout, is a stirring collection of five short stories that follow the struggles of different couples as they work to overcome the obstacles that stand in their way to love. Together, each couple will discover what they truly want out of life and do whatever they can to reach their happy ending.