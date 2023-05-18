Author K.L. Dempsey’s New Book, “Swinging Gates,” Centers Around the Odd Events Surrounding a Fatal Helicopter Crash and the Efforts by Politicians to Hide the Truth

Recent release “Swinging Gates,” from Page Publishing author K.L. Dempsey, is a complex political thriller that centers around a congressman in Illinois who launches an investigation into a fatal helicopter crash that killed all those aboard the aircraft, including his uncle. As the investigation continues, more questions develop as it becomes clear that a coverup and conspiracy is underway.