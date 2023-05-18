Author K.L. Dempsey’s New Book, “Swinging Gates,” Centers Around the Odd Events Surrounding a Fatal Helicopter Crash and the Efforts by Politicians to Hide the Truth
Recent release “Swinging Gates,” from Page Publishing author K.L. Dempsey, is a complex political thriller that centers around a congressman in Illinois who launches an investigation into a fatal helicopter crash that killed all those aboard the aircraft, including his uncle. As the investigation continues, more questions develop as it becomes clear that a coverup and conspiracy is underway.
Alsip, IL, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.L. Dempsey, a veteran of the U.S. Army who was born in Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new book, “Swinging Gates”: a gripping tale that follows the investigation into a tragic helicopter crash that occurred decades prior, and the mystery surrounding a briefcase with unknown contents that was on the ill-fated helicopter went missing.
After completing his formal education in Michigan, author K. L. Dempsey joined the United States Army and was assigned to the Third Armored Division in Kirch-Göns, Germany. Following completion of his military service, he worked for a commercial helicopter company before being hired by a major airline, where he worked in their marketing and sales division. After taking an early retirement, he was then employed in the MRI and sleep apnea business. Today he makes his home in a nearby suburb of Chicago, Illinois, working on new material with the support of his family.
Dempsey writes, “The story line begins with a commercial helicopter departing on its final flight of the evening from Midway Airport located on the Southwest Side of Chicago. Its destination is O’Hare International Airport just eleven miles away. Inside the Sikorsky aircraft are two senior pilots flying local businessmen to their various connecting flights. The weather that evening was a typical summer night with few clouds and clear visibility, allowing the aircraft to fly under visual flight rules. Instead of reaching its scheduled destination, the helicopter encounters a catastrophic event, causing it to suddenly begin to spin out of control and crash into a nearby cemetery just shortly after taking off. Everyone on board was killed despite a heroic effort of skillful flying by the copilot. Although the event immediately caused several areas of concern for the company and several questions about future safe operations, the FAA ruled that the accident was simply the result of a structural failure, which caused the tail section rotor blade to separate from the main body of the aircraft.”
“The reader barely gets a chance to breathe as the story line moves rapidly from the time period of July 27, 1960, to the current day when a newly elected congressman with presidential aspirations has encouraged a new investigation into the circumstances of that fatal day, the reason being that it was his uncle who had been the helicopter captain. That opportunity quickly arrives when the congressman visits the location where the helicopter had crashed and, while he is there, meets a private investigator who was visiting the grave of his departed relative. Then hired by the congressman to look into the past event, the detective soon learns that there’s much more to this story than just an aircraft mishap. Within a short period of time, he discovers that the helicopter was carrying the briefcase that had originally belonged to the passenger who had been denied passage on the flight even though he had been holding a confirmed ticket. That briefcase destined for Tombstone, Arizona, was never located, nor was it ever explained as to why the helicopter had left the departure gate with one empty seat.”
Published by Page Publishing, K.L. Dempsey’s enthralling tale is a spellbinding page-turner that will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more as the tale slowly unfolds. Throughout his story, Dempsey explores the dark side of Washington, D.C., where the politicians working in both the White House and back in Illinois are working to keep the truth from the American public. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Swinging Gates” is an unforgettable, character-driven mystery that is sure to stay with readers long after its shocking conclusion.
