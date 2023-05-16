Collaboration Supports Rescue Dogs; Raises Funds for Mary’s Dogs
Two New Hampshire-based businesses are collaborating to tell the story of rescue dogs and Mary's Dogs Rescue and Adoption.
Barrington, NH, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Many dogs are abandoned or neglected and never given the chance at a good life. But there is a rescue organization in New Hampshire working hard to make a difference and give these dogs a second chance. Two local businesses are collaborating to tell their story.
Sandra McCarthy Photography and Golden Dog Adventure Co. have teamed up to raise funds and create awareness of the plight of rescue dogs in New Hampshire. Together, with Mary’s Dogs Rescue & Adoption, the collaboration is working on a Photographic Art Book Project called Pets of the 603 to raise funds to pay for operating costs incurred by the organization.
“We believe all dogs deserve the opportunity to find a loving and caring home,” said Sandra McCarthy, professional photographer. “This project will highlight these amazing creatures and shine a light on the humans who make their second chance at life possible.”
The Photographic Art Book Project, which will be completed in December 2023, is currently seeking sponsorships to reach a goal of $10K for Mary’s Dogs.
Sponsorship levels include a professional photo session for your rescue dog, two pages in the book, which includes your dog’s rescue story, a wag bag of goodies, invitation to the book launch party, and much more.
In addition, there are sponsorship levels available that also offer promotional benefits for area businesses. Early supporters of this project include Stonewall Surveying, Happiness 4 Dogs, LLC, the Dion Family, and Town & Country Animal Hospital as well as several NH families and dog owners.
To learn more and support this project, visit GoldenDogNH.com/support-rescue-dogs.
Contact
Traci Bisson
603-815-2453
goldendognh.com
