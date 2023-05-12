Sherry R. Whitsett Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hillsboro, MO, May 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sherry R. Whitsett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of government. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty. This is the second time Whitsett has been honored with this award.
About Sherry R. Whitsett
With over 20 years of experience, Sherry R. Whitsett is an area maintenance technician with the USPS. Sherry is responsible for traveling to different postal locations to ensure remodeling activities are correct for the set-up of new locations, and training employees.
Whitsett worked as a maintenance employee at USPS for over 18 years, and while in that role she developed a strong interest in HVAC. When she was promoted into area maintenance, it became a necessary skill set.
Currently a candidate for her A.A.S. in HVAC with IntelliTec College, Sherry is set to graduate in 2023. She serves as an HVAC Student Ambassador for IntelliTec College and was awarded the Technical Trades Student of the Year.
When she is not working, Sherry enjoys being with her family, Comic Con, Girl Scouts, and DC Adventures.
For more information, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherry-whitsett.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
