Author Bryan Alexander’s New Book, "When Vengeance Calls," Follows a Former Special Ops Pilot Who is Forced to Fight Evil Political Leaders Gunning for World Domination
Recent release “When Vengeance Calls,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bryan Alexander, centers around a former special ops pilot turned entrepreneur named Logan. When dangerous world leaders begin attempting to steal his latest invention, which promises the power to run the world in the wrong hands, Logan and his partner must work to exact revenge on those working with their enemy.
New York, NY, May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bryan Alexander, a former member of the USAF spec ops community who continues to work with spec ops personnel advancing technology designed to reduce soldier lethality and enhance their mission, has completed his new book, “When Vengeance Calls”: a gripping and exhilarating drama of the fight to protect a new invention that, in the wrong hands, could be used for the total destruction and annihilation of the modern world.
“Logan Scott, former special ops pilot and up-and-coming entrepreneur, is mired in the fight for his life and that of his trade secret invention in a hostile takeover,” writes Alexander. “Barraged from all sides fighting legal dilemmas, physical intimidation, harassment and theft by a so-called angel investor whose intent is to hijack Logan’s brainchild—an electronic device that would make everything from congressional oversight, identity theft and Wall Street running amok simple child’s play. It would put superpower control within the grasp of villainous individuals. Struggling to protect himself, partner and company, Scott learns the angel investor is a nefarious illegal arms dealer, drug lord and corporate raider aided by a rogue FBI agent and corrupt senator. Just when Scott and his partner Raelyn are becoming powerless to fight the vicious onslaught, their lives change forever, and they begin sweet revenge against all involved in the villainous empire.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bryan Alexander’s thrilling tale will take readers on an exhilarating journey of vengeance as Logan and Raelyn work to stop those who would utilize their invention to achieve their dastardly deeds. Expertly paced and brimming with action, “When Vengeance Calls” is an absolute page-turner that will keep readers engaged and on the edge of their seats right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “When Vengeance Calls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
