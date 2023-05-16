Author Bryan Alexander’s New Book, "When Vengeance Calls," Follows a Former Special Ops Pilot Who is Forced to Fight Evil Political Leaders Gunning for World Domination

Recent release “When Vengeance Calls,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bryan Alexander, centers around a former special ops pilot turned entrepreneur named Logan. When dangerous world leaders begin attempting to steal his latest invention, which promises the power to run the world in the wrong hands, Logan and his partner must work to exact revenge on those working with their enemy.