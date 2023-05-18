Bertram Keith’s Newly Released "The Ark And The Pyramid" is an Informative Study of Key Christian History and Sites of Enormous Historical Value
“The Ark And The Pyramid,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bertram Keith, is a fascinating look at a mystery that has sparked the interest of generations of historians and engineers alike.
New Milford, PA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Ark And The Pyramid”: a scholarly discussion that examines data going back to the days of Noah. “The Ark And The Pyramid” is the creation of published author Bertram Keith, who was born in North Valley Stream, New York, he was employed as a carpenter constructing homes and residences. He eventually worked for the Taconic State Park Commission as a master carpenter maintaining NYS historical sites. He attended the Dutchess Community College to learn business administration, mathematics, and electronics.
Keith shares, “The Great Pyramid of Giza, Stonehenge, the boat found beside the Pyramid, and Egyptian Thebes have been a mystery that has prompted much speculation for many decades. No satisfactory explanation has been forthcoming to solve the mystery of their intended purpose and what message did their builders intend to leave for future generations.
“This book presents the solution to these enigmatic questions. It goes back in time fifty centuries, to the Bible record of the worldwide flood of Noah’s day.
“It links these four sites together due to their mathematical and celestial similarities. It also explains why Egyptian Thebes was called 'the Navel of the Earth.' The interior of the pyramid is based upon the rainbow covenant, and its measurements are taken from Genesis chapters 6, 7, and 8.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bertram Keith’s new book will captivate anyone with an interest in Christian history and ancient Egypt.
Keith presents his first published work which started over thirty years ago and was finally completed following the author’s successful recovery from Covid at the age of 90.
Consumers can purchase “The Ark And The Pyramid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ark And The Pyramid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
