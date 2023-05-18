Mary I. Yingling’s Newly Released "Naaman and the Captive Maid" is a Vibrant Poetic Experience That Brings the Story of Naaman to Life
“Naaman and the Captive Maid,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary I. Yingling, is a clearly expressed poem that will aid in the understanding of key scripture as readers explore the delightful poetry alongside God’s word which inspired it.
Talbott, TN, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Naaman and the Captive Maid”: a lyrically crafted reading experience. “Naaman and the Captive Maid” is the creation of published author Mary I. Yingling, who was born and raised in Illinois but has called East Tennessee home for three decades. She married the love of her life, and together they served the Lord faithfully for sixty-seven years, mostly in full-time Christian ministry. Mary raised five children. Her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the inspiration for her Bible stories in poetry.
Yingling shares, “Everyone loves a good story, and there are no greater stories than those written by God Himself. Bible Stories in Poetry presents these inspired accounts in God’s own words, side by side with poetry that warms the heart and delights the soul. Both young and old will enjoy these timeless truths in verse. Look for more titles to come soon.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Yingling’s new book features visually engaging artwork crafted by April M. Faulk.
David M. Atkinson, the pastor of Dyer Baptist Church in Dyer, Indiana, shares, “Mary Yingling has a delightful gift for narrative poetry. Her craftsmanship carries the reader along deliberately but naturally. I warmly recommend her work to all who appreciate the potential for learning that is wrapped up in the cadence of language and rhyme.”
Consumers can purchase “Naaman and the Captive Maid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naaman and the Captive Maid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
