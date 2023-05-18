Mary I. Yingling’s Newly Released "Naaman and the Captive Maid" is a Vibrant Poetic Experience That Brings the Story of Naaman to Life

“Naaman and the Captive Maid,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary I. Yingling, is a clearly expressed poem that will aid in the understanding of key scripture as readers explore the delightful poetry alongside God’s word which inspired it.