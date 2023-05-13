Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Emmaus Homes, Help Empower People with Developmental Disabilities
St. Louis, MO, May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, May 23, in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Emmaus Homes, a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of individuals with cognitive or developmental disabilities by fostering independence, inclusion, and self-advocacy.
Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $355,590.00 to local nonprofit organizations.
Emmaus Homes will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to ensure someone is there each day to support those with developmental disabilities and empower them to live independently.
The nonprofit organization, founded in 1893, served 204 individuals across 6 counties and provided more than 550 jobs in 2022. In the same year, they provided over 25,000 hours of staff training hours and over 730,000 hours of direct support hours. To learn more about Emmaus Homes, please visit https://emmaushomes.org/.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
