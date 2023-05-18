Author Amber Stryker’s New Book, "Unicorn Dreams," is an Amusing Saga That Follows the Andros Family Along with Their Struggles and Triumphs Across Three Generations

Recent release “Unicorn Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Amber Stryker, centers around the Andros family, and the lasting impact a young woman named Alissa has on them after marrying into the family. Spanning three generations, "Unicorn Dreams" reveals the heartache and achievements of the Andros family members as they learn to weather their inner conflicts and historic world events.