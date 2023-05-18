Author Amber Stryker’s New Book, "Unicorn Dreams," is an Amusing Saga That Follows the Andros Family Along with Their Struggles and Triumphs Across Three Generations
Recent release “Unicorn Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Amber Stryker, centers around the Andros family, and the lasting impact a young woman named Alissa has on them after marrying into the family. Spanning three generations, "Unicorn Dreams" reveals the heartache and achievements of the Andros family members as they learn to weather their inner conflicts and historic world events.
New York, NY, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amber Stryker has completed her new book, “Unicorn Dreams”: a gripping and captivating fictional saga that follows the story of the Andros family, and the ways in which they are affected by a young woman who marries into their clan. Either hated or absolutely adored, Alissa’s impact can be felt for generations, causing family rifts set against the backdrop of an ever changing and tumultuous world.
A die-hard New Yorker, author Amber Stryker was born in Manhattan, raised in Queens, and currently resides on the South Shore of Long Island in Western Suffolk County. She and her late husband of forty-eight years devoted much of their leisure time to saving abandoned and abused cats, which are often featured in her writing along with Long Island. With degrees in both English and literature, the author published a cat newsletter that had a large following for over twenty years, and she was awarded the Harmony Editors’ Award for Excellence.
Stryker writes, “‘Unicorn Dreams’ is an amusing family saga about the Andros family as seen through the eyes of Edward, its youngest member. He begins his reminiscences in the year 1980 when the sight of so many unicorns on department store shelves causes him to recall his sister-in-law, Alissa, who had a special connection with that heraldic beast. It is the impact of Alissa on various family members which is the backbone of the novel. Whether seen as saint or sinner, no one remains indifferent to Alissa.
“Among the various family members who are affected by Alissa is Eleanor Andros, matriarch of the clan. She often compares herself to Eleanor of Aquitaine whom, despite what the historians say, she refers to as ‘that dear saintly queen.’ There’s Arthur, Alissa’s husband, eldest son and heir to the family business who deserted the clan with nary a backward glance. Next comes Richard, recluse and malcontent, who especially despises Alissa whom he blames for Arthur’s alienation and the subsequent destruction of his dreams of a promising music career. John is the black sheep of the family whose selfish behavior is the biggest thorn in Eleanor’s side. Lastly, there’s Edward himself, struggling against family opposition and resentment to become a doctor during the difficult Depression years.
“Besides the immediate family, members of the extended family are also drawn into Alissa’s web. There’s lovable obese Uncle Theo whose ideas are as outrageous as his thickly Greek-accented English. Eleanor’s half brother, Teddy Busby, bon vivant and ladies’ man, is attracted by Alissa’s lure. While his daughter, Melinda, shares his infatuation, his son, Roderick, is determined to play Mordred in Alissa’s Camelot.
“These are a few of the characters who are woven into the tangled tapestry of the Andros family’s life as they struggle together, and sometimes against each other, to survive bootlegging, prohibition, the Depression, World War II, and all the crises which affect everyone throughout a lifetime. Whether laughing together at a family dinner, attending a lavish Elizabethan costume party, or suffering together through the losses of death and divorce, Alissa’s influence, for good or bad, is profoundly felt by everyone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amber Stryker’s riveting tale is an expertly crafted novel, approached by the author with research, intelligence, and humor. Packed with realistic settings and scenarios, as well as fully realized characters that seem to jump off the page to life, readers will find themselves spellbound as they witness the incredible saga of the Andros family, desperate for more drama and excitement with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Unicorn Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
