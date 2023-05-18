Author Brendan Barrett’s New Book, "Fly Free," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Inspired by the People, the Struggles, and the Experiences That Shaped the Author's Life
Recent release “Fly Free,” from Page Publishing author Brendan Barrett, is a heartfelt and deeply personal assortment of poems that follows the author's life journey as he tries to understand life, with God as his roadmap. Thought-provoking and poignant, each entry provides a glimpse into the author's mind and invites readers to explore the wonders of his beautiful literary journey.
New York, NY, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brendan Barrett, a loving father who loved bonfires, fishing, and reading poetry, has completed his new book “Fly Free”: a powerful series of poems written over the course of the author’s life that reflect upon his experiences and observations of the world around him.
Born in Manchester, Connecticut, author Brendan Patrick Barrett battled with asthma all his life, and eventually was able to control it through the use of meditation. At the young age of nine, he took a deep interest in poetry, and often wrote poems for his friends when they asked him to. When he was eighteen, Brendan was blessed with a son, Sean Patrick Barrett—his proudest moment and his greatest love. Sadly, on August 6, 2014, Brendan passed away, and in order to share his beautiful gift of poetry with the world and preserve his memory, his mother Karen Barrett collected his works to have them published.
Karen writes, “This is a collection of poems written by my son, Brendan, since he began at the age of nine years old. Brendan’s poems vary from simple to raw emotions. When you read one, you are able to feel the author’s sorrow or joy. All of Brendan’s poems have meaning from his heart and soul. Brendan’s greatest weapon was his words, and those would get to the heart of anyone who read them. You might have to reread them more than once to find their meaning, but it is well worth the revaluation. Brendan had the ability to touch people’s hearts with his words, and that was a very special gift.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brendan Barrett’s engaging series explores complicated lessons and topics pertaining to God, and both the good and bad aspects of life itself. Although some of Brendan’s writings examine heavy topics, each contains a glimmer of hope to help inspire readers through their most difficult trials and grant them the strength and courage to carry on.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Fly Free” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
