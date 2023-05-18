Author Brendan Barrett’s New Book, "Fly Free," is a Stirring Collection of Poetry Inspired by the People, the Struggles, and the Experiences That Shaped the Author's Life

Recent release “Fly Free,” from Page Publishing author Brendan Barrett, is a heartfelt and deeply personal assortment of poems that follows the author's life journey as he tries to understand life, with God as his roadmap. Thought-provoking and poignant, each entry provides a glimpse into the author's mind and invites readers to explore the wonders of his beautiful literary journey.