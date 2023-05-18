Elizabeth Dishler’s New Book, "Her Prophecy," is an Adventurous and Compelling Story That Follows the Struggles and Adventures of a Young Female Werewolf
Recent release “Her Prophecy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elizabeth Dishler, is a bold and gripping book that tells the story of Lily, a young female werewolf that is navigating life and family.
New York, NY, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Dishler has completed her new book, “Her Prophecy”: a captivating and intriguing novel that is all about a young werewolf Lily moving through the world and finding a place.
The story begins, “I woke up in the best mood. It was my sixteenth birthday, which for a werewolf is the day we turn for the first time. It also happened to be a full moon, which meant my first shift would be heightened. I would be at my strongest, and all my senses would be on overdrive. It was going to be the best day of my life, and I was beyond ready for it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elizabeth Dishler’s fierce tale brings readers into the world of Lily, a young female werewolf. The story follows Lily as she is on the run from her pack. She finds companionship in the company of exiles and a witch as she is isolated from her pack. While dealing with her solitude, she finds herself in the middle of something she never saw coming.
Lily soon finds that not only does she have a part in a mysterious prophecy, but she is the central piece. She must figure out if she will accept or deny her destiny. Will she become the wolf she was always meant to be? Dishler’s refreshing writing dives into Lily’s mind as she makes this decision and gives readers a chance to be right alongside Lily as she chooses the rest of her life.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Her Prophecy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
