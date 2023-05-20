Indie Band Reaches Next Level with Producer Joey Bradford of The Used
Lead Guitarist Joey Bradford of The Used Produces Album for Indie Band Signal for Pilot; Nominated for the Hollywood Independent Music Awards and the San Diego Music Awards
San Diego, CA, May 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Originally hailing from New York City and more recently Hawaii, indie band Signal for Pilot has found its forever home in San Diego. Moving to Southern California during Covid was a challenge, but finding a new lead singer, adding a keyboard player and then having the good fortune of meeting and eventually collaborating with Joey Bradford has made their journey more than worthwhile.
Taking advantage of the COVID lockdown rather than letting it slow them down, the new version of the band took the time to blend their talents as well as create new friendships. As San Diego music venues began to reopen, they were ready to rock. Now, two years later, they are releasing their first album, “Next Level” – produced by Joey Bradford. Although still touring with The Used, Bradford runs a recording studio in Vista, CA. Helping to elevate and round out the band’s Electro Pop sound with the addition of dance and modern rock vibes, the songs on the new album truly are “next level.”
“Feeling the tremendous energy from our audiences and connecting with them personally at our live shows has been amazing the past couple of years,” says lead singer, Chase Manary. “I have been in several different bands and enjoyed being a part of each one. But I think that connecting with these guys was my destiny.”
Original band member and drummer, Chris “Jaws” Ruzika agrees that the band has evolved into what he has been working toward for many years. “I couldn’t be happier with where we are as a band. We have been recording a new song almost every other month and to see this album come together has been phenomenal.”
The first song they recorded in 2021, “Midnite Drive,” hit the top 91 songs list for 2021 for San Diego’s popular radio station, 91X. Since then, the station has chosen three of their other songs as the song of the month for the Local Break Show that airs every Sunday night.
In addition to being nominated for the Best Indie/Alternative Artist at the San Diego Music Awards for two years in a row, they recently received a nomination from the Hollywood Independent Music Awards for their song, “Upload.”
