PowerForm Introduces New Dashboard Features for Efficient Data Management
PowerForm, an online form builder, has released new dashboard capabilities to help with data management and processes. Real-time data tracking, configurable analytics dashboards, drilldowns for deeper insights, and collaborative tools for real-time sharing and teamwork are among the new features. These capabilities allow customers to analyze form submissions, monitor key performance indicators, obtain deeper insights, and engage in real-time data collaboration with team members.
Taguig, Philippines, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PowerForm, a cutting-edge online form builder developed by Cormant Technologies Inc., has launched new dashboard features designed to enhance customers' data management capabilities and streamline their workflow. These latest additions offer users a more convenient and efficient way to track and manage form submissions, responses, and analytics.
Key highlights of the new dashboard features include:
· Real-time data tracking: Users can now monitor form submissions in real time, enabling them to stay on top of project progress and promptly address any challenges or opportunities that may arise.
· Customizable analytics: Users have the ability to design their own analytics dashboards, allowing them to closely monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and assess the success of their work.
· Drilldowns: Users can delve deeper into specific sections of the data, gaining valuable insights beyond what is initially displayed on the dashboard. This deeper comprehension empowers users to make better-informed decisions supported by reliable insights.
· Collaborative tools: Users can seamlessly share data and collaborate with team members in real time, facilitating improved communication and more effective project management.
"We are excited to introduce PowerForm’s new dashboard features to our users," said Cormant Technologies Inc. CEO Ian Wilson. "Our main objective is to simplify and optimize data management, and these enhancements will enable our users to achieve exactly that. With real-time data tracking, customizable analytics, and collaborative tools, our users can concentrate on what truly matters—expanding and growing their operations by focusing on their core business."
All PowerForm users now have access to these new dashboard features. To learn more about PowerForm and its online form builder solutions, please visit the website PowerForm.co.
About PowerForm:
PowerForm is a premier online form builder developed by Cormant Technologies Inc. It enables organizations to develop, publish, and manage online forms. With its user-friendly interface, PowerForm simplifies data collection, lead generation, and process automation for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a wide range of features, including customizable form templates, unique branding options, integrations, and more, making it an ideal solution for enterprises seeking to optimize their data management operations. For additional information, please visit PowerForm.co.
Key highlights of the new dashboard features include:
· Real-time data tracking: Users can now monitor form submissions in real time, enabling them to stay on top of project progress and promptly address any challenges or opportunities that may arise.
· Customizable analytics: Users have the ability to design their own analytics dashboards, allowing them to closely monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and assess the success of their work.
· Drilldowns: Users can delve deeper into specific sections of the data, gaining valuable insights beyond what is initially displayed on the dashboard. This deeper comprehension empowers users to make better-informed decisions supported by reliable insights.
· Collaborative tools: Users can seamlessly share data and collaborate with team members in real time, facilitating improved communication and more effective project management.
"We are excited to introduce PowerForm’s new dashboard features to our users," said Cormant Technologies Inc. CEO Ian Wilson. "Our main objective is to simplify and optimize data management, and these enhancements will enable our users to achieve exactly that. With real-time data tracking, customizable analytics, and collaborative tools, our users can concentrate on what truly matters—expanding and growing their operations by focusing on their core business."
All PowerForm users now have access to these new dashboard features. To learn more about PowerForm and its online form builder solutions, please visit the website PowerForm.co.
About PowerForm:
PowerForm is a premier online form builder developed by Cormant Technologies Inc. It enables organizations to develop, publish, and manage online forms. With its user-friendly interface, PowerForm simplifies data collection, lead generation, and process automation for businesses of all sizes. The platform offers a wide range of features, including customizable form templates, unique branding options, integrations, and more, making it an ideal solution for enterprises seeking to optimize their data management operations. For additional information, please visit PowerForm.co.
Contact
Cormant Technologies Inc.Contact
Rachel Tabusares
+63 917-526-2338
https://cormanttech.com/
+63 917-827-4361
Rachel Tabusares
+63 917-526-2338
https://cormanttech.com/
+63 917-827-4361
Categories