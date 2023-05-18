PowerForm Introduces New Dashboard Features for Efficient Data Management

PowerForm, an online form builder, has released new dashboard capabilities to help with data management and processes. Real-time data tracking, configurable analytics dashboards, drilldowns for deeper insights, and collaborative tools for real-time sharing and teamwork are among the new features. These capabilities allow customers to analyze form submissions, monitor key performance indicators, obtain deeper insights, and engage in real-time data collaboration with team members.