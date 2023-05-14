HoduSoft Successfully Showcased Its Innovative Products at Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, USA
HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, has successfully attended Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023.
Denver, CO, May 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, has successfully attended Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023, a premier event for professionals in the unified communications industry, and attendees can expect to network with peers, gain valuable insights, and learn about the latest trends and technologies in the industry.
The event, which was held in The Venetian, Las Vegas between May 1 and 4, accommodated more than 250 exhibitors and had an estimated turnout of 30,000 to 50,000 visitors. Attendees were able to connect with peers and network with other industry professionals. The Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 also featured multiple panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions that provided attendees with the opportunity to learn best practices and strategies for their contact centers.
At the Expo, HoduSoft showcased its most innovative and popular products which included HoduCC Call and Contact Center Software and HoduPBX. Maulik Shah (Co-Founder and Director) and Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft) represented the company at Booth No. 1758 and shared their knowledge related to call and contact center software as well as IP PBX.
Speaking on the event’s success, Mr. Maulik Shah said, “We are delighted with the response our products received at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023. It was an extremely heartening experience to see the amazing turnout and it was a wonderful opportunity to connect with some extremely knowledgeable and experienced experts in the industry. The expo provided a great opportunity for us to showcase our innovative products to a wider audience. We would like to thank all attendees whose presence made the event a huge success.”
Echoing the same sentiments, Mr. Kartik Khambhati said, “Our team is delighted that HoduSoft could be a part of such a prestigious event, which provided invaluable insights for professionals in the call and contact center industry. We thank each of our team members, whose efficiency, talent, and dedication enabled us to be here. We also thank customers and business partners whose trust and loyalty enabled us to be one of the frontrunners in the unified communications space. We can’t wait to participate in the next year’s expo.”
