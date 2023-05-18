Valerie Stevens Rhodes’s Newly Released "Job’s Wives" is a Richly Detailed Historical Fiction That Takes Readers on a Journey of Loss and Restoration
“Job’s Wives,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Stevens Rhodes, is an emotionally charged and thought-provoking look into the lives of key biblical figures that brings them to life like never before.
Overland Park, KS, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Job’s Wives”: a reflective novel that brings heart and reality to the familiar story of Job. “Job’s Wives” is the creation of published author Valerie Stevens Rhodes, a proud mother of two adult daughters, a dedicated wife, and the owner of Christian Grief Counseling, LLC. She earned her BA in Management of Human Resources, is a member of the Grief Support Network in Kansas City, and a trained member of a FEMA Community Emergency Response Team.
Stevens Rhodes shares, “Job’s Wives is for all who have endured and survived intense suffering and wondered why.
“The fictional stories of Job’s distinctive family incorporate happy times demonstrating their love for each other contrasted against disaster, grief, loss, dying, and death. We mourn with them in their losses but hold our breath when anticipating their return to normalcy as we long for and expect recovery, redemption, and restoration.
“Once a wealthy king of Edom, Job suffered in every way imaginable. He lost everything, including his health. He and his first wife faced the immeasurable challenge of the heartbreaking sudden deaths of their ten children. Learn the tragic truth of her fate.
“We grieve for her when we contemplate her unfathomable dilemma and achieve empathy as we lament alongside her, gaining compassionate understanding. As we commiserate with her, we learn to recognize and consider other people’s grief responses and entertain awareness of our own.
“Then we meet Job’s second wife and his second set of ten children. Examine a plausible scenario for how the biblical book of Job was preserved and what may have happened to him from a distinctive perspective through the viewpoint of his brother and his grieving wives.
“All of society is seeking a hero, someone with answers who will help us cope with and provide potential meaning to our private losses. We search for examples to inspire us to maintain our integrity as we struggle to rise above perilous damages to our individual lives.
“Job’s Wives offers companionship to anyone who is struggling with extreme loss and adversity. This epic saga provides a way to personally identify with tragic loss and glean empathy for self and others while discovering techniques to cope with intense losses while gaining hope for restoration.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Stevens Rhodes’s new book offers a message of hope and God’s comfort.
Glen E. Spaugh, City Manager of Gordon, Nebraska shares, “Intriguing, heartbreaking, informative, and realistic. More than a novel, Job’s Wives is a true reflection of the journey through grief and the reality for those who are left with the remnants of life when others have died. We are shown internal sufferings from external circumstances and the weight of the pain and sorrow that may be felt. The author truly displays her background in grief counseling by covering the tragedy of loss and how we react, then revealing the wonder of healing in an excellent illustration of restoration.”
Consumers can purchase “Job’s Wives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Job’s Wives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories