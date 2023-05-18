Dr Florence Hill St. Rose’s Newly Released "Restoring My Soul" is a Potent Message of Encouragement That Draws from the Author’s Personal Experiences
“Restoring My Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr Florence Hill St. Rose, is a heartfelt message of compassion and understanding for anyone facing the valleys of life as the author takes readers into some of her most challenging moments.
New Bern, NC, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Restoring My Soul”: a compelling memoir that holds a potent lesson of life and faith. “Restoring My Soul” is the creation of published author Dr Florence Hill St. Rose, who holds a bachelor's degree, master’s degree, and PhD in ministry.
Dr St. Rose shares, “There is going to be a lot of heartache and pain. Instead of you throwing in the towel, rise up and say to yourself, 'I will go to my Father and tell him that enough is enough. Change my life.'
“In my life, I kept running away, but as you see, it caught up with me. So I said to myself, Rise up, Florence St. Rose, and come out of the mud and dirt that surround you.
“Jesus changed my life for the better. I still have my ups and downs. No one said that life was fair, but I made it with the help of Christ. Why can’t you?
“This book is not to make you feel small or unimportant to your forthcomings in life. This book was written to let you know that we are important to Christ, our Lord and Savior. Rise up, my sister in Christ. Rise up to your ability to obtain your focus in life, which is to fulfill all your dreams. We, as women, do just about everything, so why not apply it to your own life. Recognize it, grab hold of it, and don’t let go. So what if you don’t become famous? You are the apple in the eye of God.
“This book expresses the truth and nothing less. Get yourself together, and get that monkey off your back. Many girls have low esteem for their future. This book helps you to realize your mistakes and that you and only you can correct them. If any of these examples were you, then rise and break the history in your life as well as your children. Ask the good Lord to help you or find a good preacher to help.
“You are a strong and intelligent woman or man. Let your light shine for Jesus. Rise up and be the best you can be in life. How you live your life may be an example to other women. Show them that they can rise up and become a young lady or young man in life. Be my sister and brother. Be the best that you can be. No one is going to do this for you. You must do it for yourself. Rise up, and for the first time in your life, meet the other side of yourself that has been waiting to bloom into an independent flower.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr Florence Hill St. Rose’s new book will challenge readers to take charge and overcome past hurts to live fulfilled in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Restoring My Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Restoring My Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
