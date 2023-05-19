Mimi LoBrasco’s New Book, “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist,” is an Enlightening Beginner’s Guide to Demystifying the Stock Market and Gaining Financial Independence
Recent release “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mimi LoBrasco, is filled with helpful tools for beginners interested in full-time or part-time day trading. LoBrasco points out the buy low/sell high entry level basics in this easy, motivational read for newbies.
New York, NY, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mimi LoBrasco, a master multi-tasker with humble roots and a full-time hobby of trading mega-cap stocks, has completed her new book, “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist”: an enriching and engaging paperback that promotes financial literacy and independence through investing, while imparting “money makes money” wisdom through the art of “stockology.”
Sidenote: Mimi is also the author of the previously published, reader-friendly, financial advice/Wall Street memoir, “From Supermarket to $tock Market”: An optimistic how-to/self-help handbook with useful tips laced with humorous, Wall Street dirty martini bow-tie billionaire boardroom [and bedroom] secrets.
This modern day stockologist asks, “Do you want to be a stock market millionaire? Welcome to the club! The secret is out: It’s true, stock picking is a great way to make a living, and/or earn supplemental income. It seems everyone (and their mother) is now day trading and bypassing brokers, thanks to zero commission trades and user-friendly technology. The largest generation in history is responsible for pent-up demand, and the current ‘do-it-yourself’ (blue-collar) stock market trading trend, or should I say ‘frenzy!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LoBrasco’s inspirational, informative guide lets readers know that buying and selling equities is no longer reserved for the Wall Street elite. It’s easier than ever for curious fortune seekers to participate in the stock market. “The ‘Fortune’ Teller Stockologist” is filled with simple “buy low/sell high” insight, demystifying the money arena.
Students, remote workers, recent retirees, housewives, coffee house squatters, and anyone else looking for a side hustle, can now learn how to manage their own portfolio from wherever they find themselves. With wit and wisdom, LoBrasco’s straightforward, equal opportunity, common sense guide will aid those who need a little help activating their inner entrepreneurial spirit.
To those readers with self-confidence, who believe in themselves, LoBrasco says, “Financial freedom [and a penthouse] is absolutely achievable. My mystical crystal ball predicts an overflowing bank account with two commas and a few extra zeros are in your future…cha-ching! An exciting moneymaking journey awaits you.”
Readers who wish to experience this proactive, upbeat book can purchase “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
