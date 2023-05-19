Mimi LoBrasco’s New Book, “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist,” is an Enlightening Beginner’s Guide to Demystifying the Stock Market and Gaining Financial Independence

Recent release “The 'Fortune' Teller Stockologist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mimi LoBrasco, is filled with helpful tools for beginners interested in full-time or part-time day trading. LoBrasco points out the buy low/sell high entry level basics in this easy, motivational read for newbies.