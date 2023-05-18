Author Victor Hill’s New Book "Spoonman: One Mistake Can Cost You Your Life or Your Future" Invites Readers Into the Author’s Undercover Life

Recent release “Spoonman: One Mistake Can Cost You Your Life or Your Future,” from Page Publishing author Victor Hill, allows readers to follow along on the roller-coaster ride of the author’s life, pursuing his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer while later entering into the world of undercover life.