Author Victor Hill’s New Book "Spoonman: One Mistake Can Cost You Your Life or Your Future" Invites Readers Into the Author’s Undercover Life
Recent release “Spoonman: One Mistake Can Cost You Your Life or Your Future,” from Page Publishing author Victor Hill, allows readers to follow along on the roller-coaster ride of the author’s life, pursuing his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer while later entering into the world of undercover life.
Bossier City, LA, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Victor Hill, who has lived a life of secrets and regrets, has completed his new book, “Spoonman: One Mistake Can Cost You Your Life or Your Future”: a thrilling and unique memoir that details the author’s life as he played the game of cat and mouse with individuals responsible for pushing millions of dollars’ worth of heroin and cocaine up and down the East Coast, which led to over 180 drug indictments during at least one undercover assignment.
After all was said and done, he later found himself on the other side of the law. Life behind bars is scary; his life would never be the same.
Author Victor Hill’s life has been a mystery to many people. Several decades ago, he roamed the public housing projects of Hampton Roads, a fast-talking wheeler dealer whose drug buys earned him the nickname “Spoonman.” Working in an undercover capacity, where the police don’t know that you are the police, can be very intense, but it also allowed him to see both sides of the street by also being profiled by his very own officers. Through his own eyes, he saw the good cop vs. the bad cop. Developing the courage to write about his life was a bit overwhelming, but through the power of God, he decided to put the pen to the paper and write about his life’s journey.
In his early years, he excelled in the sport of football, basketball, baseball, and track, which led him to become a leader in any environment he found himself a part of, having been selected as the “Outstanding Soldier of the Cycle.” To be so designated among 219 soldiers in the United State Army pushed him even further to display his talents to the world, which later led him to graduate number one in the police academy and a host of other awards throughout his outstanding career: Director of the Year while working with juvenile offenders; DEA award; and a host of speaking awards from many meaningful organizations.
Now sixty-one years old, Victor has developed programs working as a local advocate for at-risk youth and worked closely with the adult reentry programs in the local jails, hoping to share his life experiences with all who would listen. He was a young kid from the streets of Newark, New Jersey, which later, as an adult, infiltrate several major narcotics trafficking organizations working up and down the East Coast, from Boston to Miami. Victor “Spoonman” Hill has been from the crack house to the White House and everywhere else in between.
Victor writes, “See, the next day, I found out why my mother moved Phil from his bed to mine. My father (Horace Hill Sr.), a police officer for the City of Newark, New Jersey, had given my mother (Betty Hill) a police-scanner-type radio to monitor the events that were taking place on the streets of Newark. She had just heard on the police scanner that the police were trying to locate a sniper shooting from the top of an apartment building located in the same area where we lived. Also within the same night, a woman that was babysitting was shot in the head and later died. She was looking out of the window even after all the radio and news stations had advised people to stay away from all windows and remain in the house because the mayor had declared the City of Newark under martial law at that time. Well, my brother’s bed was positioned right at the window, I mean right in plain view of anybody that wanted to do him harm, like shooting him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Victor Hill’s compelling work shares a story of redemption and a story of a man attempting to put his life back together.
