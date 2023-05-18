Author Carolina Pineda’s New Book, “The Day I Found My Dead Mother Alive,” Follows the Author Through the Most Beautiful and Extraordinary Reunion with Her Dead Mother
Recent release “The Day I Found My Dead Mother Alive,” from Page Publishing author Carolina Pineda, is the true story of a woman desperate to find her dead mother after hearing of an eternal condemnation in the grips of Limbo.
New York, NY, May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolina Pineda, who lives in Northern California, has completed her new book, “The Day I Found My Dead Mother Alive”: an impactful work about a woman whose desire and absolute determination guided her towards reconnecting with her late mother.
Pineda writes, “Close family and friends are immediately left wondering and questioning themselves. ‘How is it possible? How did we miss the signs?’ The questions that emerge sooner or later and the information most important to begin healing are ‘What will happen next to those who have departed?’ ‘Where do they go?’ ‘Are they okay?’ ‘Do they know we miss them?’ and ‘Do they realize what they have done by taking their own life, and do they also realize the pain and devastation their action left behind?’ We are left with many unanswered questions that often get in the way of our healing. This book is my own experience with my mother’s death by suicide. It is my deepest desire to transmit to the reader the information I acquired during the experience in the hope that they, too, can heal from the knowledge that death does not exist.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carolina Pineda’s autobiographical work details the author’s process of dealing with her mother’s death.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Day I Found My Dead Mother Alive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
