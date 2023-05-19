Author Geri Hawthorne’s New Book, "Time Quest," is the Exhilarating Tale of a Woman Whose Time Traveling Rescue Mission Goes Awry, Changing the Course of Her Life Forever

Recent release “Time Quest,” from Page Publishing by author Geri Hawthorne, follows Shari, a young woman from the year 2599, who works for the government, travels back in time to bring a boy from the past to mature in the future and repopulate the Earth. On her recent mission, she is attacked, loses her memory, and is rescued into the care of a doctor who stirs self-conflict within her.