Author Geri Hawthorne’s New Book, "Time Quest," is the Exhilarating Tale of a Woman Whose Time Traveling Rescue Mission Goes Awry, Changing the Course of Her Life Forever
Recent release “Time Quest,” from Page Publishing by author Geri Hawthorne, follows Shari, a young woman from the year 2599, who works for the government, travels back in time to bring a boy from the past to mature in the future and repopulate the Earth. On her recent mission, she is attacked, loses her memory, and is rescued into the care of a doctor who stirs self-conflict within her.
Underwood, MN, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Geri Hawthorne’s new release “Time Quest” is a gripping story set in both the future and past. The story follows a young woman, Shari, who must travel back in time to save, and then retrieve a boy who is destined to die but who can preserve humanity’s future. After she is attacked and saved by a doctor, Shari and the doctor become drawn to each other, leading Shari to second guess her destiny.
Born and raised in North Dakota, author Geri Hawthorne has always been fascinated by both history and science fiction, which made combining them in her writing seem natural to her. Hawthorne has been active in journalism since high school and college. “Time Quest” is her debut novel.
“The twenty-sixth century is dictated by an insane, half-human miscreant,” writes Hawthorne. “Shari 12101918 is a time traveler sent to the nineteenth century to rescue a boy destined to die. Shari intends to take the boy to the twenty-sixth century, where he will survive and save mankind, but her mission goes awry and she is seriously wounded.”
Dr. John White Wolf McIntosh rescues a young woman who is attacked and seriously wounded at Fort Yates in the Dakota Territory. She is in the wrong place at the wrong time. When she awakes, she has no memory.
Published by Page Publishing, Geri Hawthorne’s captivating tale will take readers on an unforgettable adventure as her heroine grapples with if she should complete her mission to possibly save humanity’s future or enjoy her new life in the past and explore her deep connection with the hero. The story is expertly paced and full of suspense, with danger and excitement lurking around every corner. Whether it’s revolution in the past or the future, “Time Quest” will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Time Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like ebook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in North Dakota, author Geri Hawthorne has always been fascinated by both history and science fiction, which made combining them in her writing seem natural to her. Hawthorne has been active in journalism since high school and college. “Time Quest” is her debut novel.
“The twenty-sixth century is dictated by an insane, half-human miscreant,” writes Hawthorne. “Shari 12101918 is a time traveler sent to the nineteenth century to rescue a boy destined to die. Shari intends to take the boy to the twenty-sixth century, where he will survive and save mankind, but her mission goes awry and she is seriously wounded.”
Dr. John White Wolf McIntosh rescues a young woman who is attacked and seriously wounded at Fort Yates in the Dakota Territory. She is in the wrong place at the wrong time. When she awakes, she has no memory.
Published by Page Publishing, Geri Hawthorne’s captivating tale will take readers on an unforgettable adventure as her heroine grapples with if she should complete her mission to possibly save humanity’s future or enjoy her new life in the past and explore her deep connection with the hero. The story is expertly paced and full of suspense, with danger and excitement lurking around every corner. Whether it’s revolution in the past or the future, “Time Quest” will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Time Quest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like ebook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues to focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories